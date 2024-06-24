Free Bus Rides To Music, Markets And More At Maanawatia A Matariki

Photo/Supplied

Wrap up warm, rally your whaanau and friends, and enjoy a free family-friendly event filled with live music, activities for the tamariki, kai and market stalls!

Hamilton City Council and Matariki Ki Waikato are throwing another mid-winter celebration at the Hamilton Lake Domain to mark Te Maatahi o te Tau – the Maaori New Year in what the organisers hope will become an annual tradition for the city.

Matariki means different things to people and a number of traditions are starting to emerge in the Waikato region in how we celebrate said Janet Carson, Council’s Partnerships, Communication and Maaori General Manager.

“For Kirikiriroa I hope the lake Matariki event will become one of those traditions, something for all the city to enjoy and something whaanau will look forward to each year.

The 2024 event will be held on Friday 28 June, 2pm to 7pm at the Hamilton Lake Domain.

BUSIT have also joined the party, offering free bus rides to the event from midday on Friday 28 June. Simply let the driver know you’re heading to Maanawatia a Matariki at the lake and jump on board!

This year’s theme - Matariki heri kai, comes from the Maaori proverb Matariki whetuu heri kai meaning Matariki the bringer of food.

“It reminds us of the importance of the stars in our very existence, and how harvesting and planting cycles and the very ability to nourish ourselves was determined by ngaa whetuu (the stars).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I hope people will bring picnics or grab some kai from the food trucks at the Matariki family day out,” said Carson.

The beautiful and tranquil Hamilton Lake is one of the best places for Hamiltonians to celebrate said Mayor Paula Southgate.

“Matariki is unique and special to Aotearoa and a time for friends and whaanau to come together, remember the past, celebrate the present and look to the future.”

To reduce waste, vendors are providing a $1 discount for bringing a reusable container or cup when purchasing food and drink on site.This year also welcomes another line-up of talented artists including Zentarge, Mia Downing, Son & Water and Kapahaka from Te Pou o Mangatawhiri.

Keep a look out on our webpage or Facebook event page for any changes. If there is bad weather, the event will be postponed to Saturday 29 June 2pm to 7pm.

Matariki events across Council:

Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato is holding free Matariki activities through June and July to celebrate.

Te Whare o Poohutukawa

Daily 10am to 5pm, 21 June - 21 July 2024

Remember those who have passed away by adding a star to the digital interactive at Waikato Museum.



Matariki Family Festival

10am to 5pm, 28 June 2024

Bring your whaanau along to celebrate the Matariki public holiday at Waikato Museum with live music, crafts, and more!

Matariki Koorero: Piripi Lambert

3pm, 28 June 2024

A highlight of Waikato Museum’s Matariki Family Festival will be this public talk by Maaori astronomer Piripi Lambert.

For more Matariki events across Waikato visit Matariki Ki Waikat

© Scoop Media

