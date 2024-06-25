‘Faces Of Freedom’ Image Wins Sony Auckland Photo Day 2024

Auckland Festival of Photography’s 24-hour day in the life of Auckland competition took place on Saturday 8 June, with entries adding to an archive of more than 15,000 unique images taken since the annual competition began in 2004. The announcement of 2024’s winners marks the end of June’s successful Auckland Festival of Photography, which featured more than 50 elements, including a suite of exhibitions and events exploring the ‘BELIEVE’ theme.

The Auckland Festival of Photography Trust is pleased to announce 2024’s Sony Auckland Photo Day winners:

First prize: Clint Schubert, Faces of Freedom

Second prize: Jack Reed, Hallwreckers 2

Third prize: Debbie Chan, Layer Up

This year’s competition judges were: Sylvie Whinray, Photojournalist; Henry Oliver, Editor, Metro magazine; and Aaron Key, Sony NZ representative.

First Prize: Sony Alpha 6700 camera (RRP $2799.95) & E 16-55mm F2.8 G lens (RRP $2399.95).

Total value: RRP $5199.90

Aaron Key, Sony NZ, judge’s comment: “A stunning black and white portrait that beautifully captures the strength and dignity of the subject. By using a shallow depth of field, the photographer has isolated the

protestor in a chaotic environment, while also giving the image a cinematic quality that elevates it from the mundane. The composition draws the eye to the face, where the attention is held by the details, textures and powerful expression. It’s a very striking image that illustrates the individual’s commitment to a common cause.”

AFP Founder and CEO, Julia Durkin, MNZM, said “Congratulations to the winners and entrants to this year’s ‘day in the life of Auckland’, and past competitions for contributing to a significant archive of our region’s diversity and communities over time. Thanks too to Sony NZ for sponsoring the competition and prizes and to the Creative Communities Festival Fund for project funding.”

Prizes include a Sony 64GB SF-M Tough UHS-II SD card worth $149.95 and Profoto Silver/White Collapsible Reflector worth $304.00 for the winner of the People’s Choice category. Online voting for this category is open between Thursday, 20 June 2024 and 5pm, Wednesday 26 June 2024 at https://www.photographyfestival.org.nz/photo-day/peoples-choice/index.cfm

2nd Prize – $800 Sony Store discount code*

Jack said he was out and saw posters for an all ages rock gig at the Grey Lynn Library Hall. “I enjoy making portraits of youth culture and wanted to be involved in Auckland Photo Day. Whenever I go to a gig, I find photographing the audience more interesting than photographing the performers.”

Metro editor Henry Oliver’s judge’s comment: “... love this photo. The passion, the intensity, and the life-affirming energy of the subjects are equally evident in the photograph itself. Aesthetically, it bridges high culture and low — you don't know whether it's the work of a friend of the subjects or a seasoned professional. Everything is a little off but also exactly on point. I could just as easily imagine seeing it on the walls of the city's most prestigious art galleries as on some random dude's Instagram story.”

Prize – $400 Sony Store discount code*

Debbie took this photograph on Pah Road after a Saturday coffee. “I saw the car and thought it was a good opportunity for a photo. It looked interesting, something you don’t see very often.” She kept thinking about the car and its contents.

The judges selected Debbie Chan’s image for third place. “This picture is elegantly composed and has a cinematic feel. It intrigued the judges and left us with more questions than answers; without people visible in the frame we wondered about the story, and felt the moody tone reflects our current times.”

