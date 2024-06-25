Cooper Alan: Australia & New Zealand Shows Announced In October And November!

Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce Australia and New Zealand headline dates for Cooper Alan, this year in Fremantle, Brisbane and Auckland on his second tour down under this year!

Frontier Members can access presale tickets for all shows from 1pm (local time) on Wednesday 26 June, before general public tickets go on sale at 2pm (local time) on Thursday 27 June.

On his anticipated return, Cooper Alan will take his headline concerts to the next level and impress music lovers with why he has been touted one of this year’s most up and coming country music performers.

One of country music’s most exciting rising stars, Cooper Alan has burst onto the scene with an infectious energy and star quality too hard to ignore. Releasing his latest EP Feel Like Hell Today, Cooper continues to cement himself as a fearless musician and true entertainer. Known for the special, self-built connection with his audience which saw 2020 track, ‘New Normal’, shoot him to stardom, Cooper has earned his seat at the table amongst country music's most esteemed artists.

He’s been called the “next big thing” by MusicRow and named in Pandora’s Ten Artists To Watch in 2024. With a digital audience exceeding 14 million and more than 225 million streams, the independent artist has a unique ability to meet fans where they are – a creative renegade freely mixing musical styles, with boundless energy, sharp writing and a sense of humour.

This October and November, Cooper Alan will be dialing up the Southern charm in Australia and New Zealand as he brings his undeniable energy to stages across the region. Don’t miss the rare opportunity to catch this US country star up close and personal this Spring!

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 26 June (1pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 27 June (2pm local time)

WEDNESDAY 30 OCTOBER

Freo.Social | Fremantle, WA (18+)

FRIDAY 1 NOVEMBER

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD (18+)

TUESDAY 5 NOVEMBER

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ (18+)

