Critically Acclaimed Author, Humourist And Master Of Satire DAVID SEDARIS Returns To Auckland In 2025

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 5:14 am
Press Release: Token Events

The critically acclaimed author, humourist and master of satire returns to Australia & New Zealand in 2025

“To see Sedaris live is pure joy. To watch this bookish, culotte-evangelising man read his life’s work on stage is word-nerd heaven, best topped off by spending three minutes with his full attention at the book-signing table after a show.” The Saturday Paper

David Sedaris returns to Australia and New Zealand in January and February 2025 for an evening filled with storytelling, observations, unpublished tales, audience Q&A and book signings.

The tour commences in Auckland on 31 January before starting an Australian tour in

Canberra on 1 February and then travelling to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney and Brisbane.

Sedaris is the bestselling author of the books Happy-Go-Lucky, Calypso, Theft By Finding, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls, Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Holidays on Ice, Naked, and Barrel Fever. He is a regular contributor to The New Yorker, BBC Radio 4 and podcast, This American Life.

There are over 16 million copies of his books in print, and they have been translated into 32 languages. He has been awarded the Terry Southern Prize for Humor, Jonathan Swift International Literature Prize for Satire and Humor, Time Humorist of the Year Award, and in 2019, he was elected as a member into the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

A savant of razor-sharp and sardonic wit, spending an evening with one of the world’s pre-eminent humour writers is an experience not to be missed.

“The happy-go-unlucky Sedaris is forever being frustrated, humiliated or downright annihilated, and the mishaps he chronicles probably explain why readers feel so fondly protective towards him.” - The Guardian UK

General public tickets: on sale from Thursday 27 June at davidsedaristour.com.au

