One NZ And Live Nation's Ones To Watch Showcase In Wellington

The latest instalment of One NZ and Live Nation's upcoming artist showcase, Ones To Watch, has been announced to take place at Wellington's San Fran on Thursday, July 11th.

Hailing from Pōneke, the three artists performing are Sure Boy, Casual Healing and Mikeyy.

SURE BOY, described as “notoriously cool”, are a charismatic indie-rock concoction. The group’s punchy riffs, powerhouse lead vocals and thoughtful song writing create an energetic and unforgettable live show. After selling out shows across the country on their latest tour and supporting artists such as The Beths, Shonen Knife and Teenage dads, the band is on the rise. Sure Boy is Beth Stewart, Simone McCarthy and Lily Fulton.

Nikau Te Huki is a unique composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist - his soulful solo project goes by the name of CASUAL HEALING. He weaves a symphony of Roots, RnB, Reggae, Neo-soul, Indie, folklore and Rock, creating a soothing “golden-era sound”. His goal is to create songs that “make people feel like they want to be better people”, drawing inspiration from Bob Marley. On 19th April 2024, Casual Healing released his debut album ‘DRIFTWOOD’, these tracks have achieved notable success, securing positions on the NZ Official Hot Singles chart and garnering substantial airplay on commercial radio and various Spotify and Apple Music editorial playlists.

Hailing from a fusion of Iraqi and Kiwi backgrounds, MIKEYY is swiftly ascending in the electronic music domain. Drawing inspiration from an eclectic array of musical luminaries such as Fred again, Example, Skrillex, James Blake, and Skepta, Mikeyy has honed his craft into that of a highly adept producer and DJ. Weaving in a Middle Eastern influence, Mikeyy combines electronic, UKG and hip hop elements, to create an emotional, honest and powerful combination of production. The 21 year old has already graced the stages of renowned events, reached #4 on the NZ Official Hot Singles chart with his feature on Lee Mvtthews track, "Promises", and released his EP 'Breathe'. The EP serves as the source material for a live show that brings a combination of both a DJ set experience and live experience with live drums, synths and vocals ready for both the club, and festivals and live stages. It's now caught the attention of LA based label “nightmode” (KNOCK2, ISOXO, PEEKABOO and more). Safe to say, remember the name Mikeyy.

After a stellar event at Wellington's San Fran in 2023, Ones To Watch returns to Wellington with a round of fresh talent. Ones To Watch is consistently highlighting the flourishing music scene in Aotearoa. Since inception in the programme has an incredible slate of musicians under its belt. A variety of genres have been featured, from pop to indie, rock to hip hop, showcasing Aotearoa’s best when it comes to local music.

Launched in 2017 in the United States, Ones To Watch has helped boost the careers of artists now reaching global stages, including international superstars Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Gracie Abrams, as well as kiwi trailblazers Benee, LEISURE and Georgia Lines.

Past artists are added to the Ones To Watch homepage, where updates and information on them is regularly updated, exposing them to an audience of music lovers worldwide.

After launching an exclusive long-term partnership in 2019, Live Nation Australasia and One New Zealand have provided One NZ customers access to Live Nation’s entertainment portfolio including music, family and comedy tours and festivals across the country. The strategic multi-year partnership is committed to bringing the best live experiences to New Zealand and the best New Zealand artists to the world. The unique emerging talent platform of Ones To Watch builds on this strong partnership and a mutual dedication to support grassroots initiatives.

