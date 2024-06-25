Ka Mua Ka Muri - Walking Backwards Into The Future” Is At Māpura Studios' Matariki Exhibition

Māpura Studios’ latest exhibition, “Ka mua Ka muri - walking backwards into the future” is at historic Alberton House in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. The opening celebrations last Wednesday included a welcome by the show’s curators, Alvie McKree (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa, St Vincent, Barbados) and Cath O’Brien, with six poems themed around Matariki read by Māpura artist and poet Leonie Brunt.

“Untitled Matariki” by Quill Smith / Supplied

Free Hands / Supplied

This year’s exhibition themes are remembrance, celebration and future dreaming. The exhibition’s name, Ka mua Ka muri, comes from the whakataukī referencing Māori perspectives of time where past, present and future are intertwined.

There is a lot for visitors to the show to see and appreciate in the ballroom and corridors of historic Alberton House. Paintings are hung on the walls, a decorated gumboot titled “Kiwi Classic” sits on the piano. There are mixed media collaborations in cabinets, on walls and the centrepiece, “Free Hands”, hangs from the ceiling.

- - is on now until Sunday 7th July at Alberon House, 100 Mt Albert Rd, Mt Albert.

Thanks to the generous support of Creative Communities Scheme.

Māpura Studios is an inclusive art space formed in 2000 with a focus on supporting artists from the disability community.

www.mapurastudios.org.nz

