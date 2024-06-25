Radio Hauraki Presents Day In Loo Number 2 In Support Of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month

Following on from the success of last year's Day in Loo event for Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, Radio Hauraki is thrilled to announce the sequel, Day in Loo Number 2. Plunging back into action with Bowel Cancer New Zealand and Cotton Softs, this event aims to raise awareness and essential funds for Bowel Cancer New Zealand.

Returning to their local haunt, The Empire Tavern, on Wednesday 26 June, Day in Loo Number 2 promises 12 hours of funny from the dunny, showcasing some of New Zealand's favourite comedians including: Dai Henwood, Hayley Sproull, Mel Bracewell, Tony Lyall, Tom Sainsbury, and Tim Batt as they rally together to support the important cause.

Matt Heath, Radio Hauraki Breakfast Host, says Day in Loo Number 2 aims to support the great work Bowel Cancer New Zealand does in helping people living with bowel cancer, and their families.

“When Dai bravely shared his battle with stage four bowel cancer last year, it made us all want to take action to support this important cause. I’m stoked to be alongside my fellow Radio Hauraki hosts Jeremy Wells, Angelina Grey, Greg Prebble, Jason Hoyte, Mike Minogue, and Chris ‘Keyzie’ Key for another year supporting our very good mate Dai Henwood and raising funds for a cause that’s close to our hearts.”

"This year, our mission is to once again flush out a massive pile of cash for Bowel Cancer New Zealand. So, swing by The Empire or tune in, this year we’re wanting listeners to send in their best gags via the iHeartRadio Talkback function, helping us keep the laughs rolling for a solid 12 hours straight!”

Reflecting on last year's event, comedian Dai Henwood says: “I’ve had several people reach out to me since our first Day in Loo, telling me they got checked and caught cancerous cells early. This kind of awareness is crucial, and it’s exactly why we started this event. I’m looking forward to being back with the Radio Hauraki team and Bowel Cancer New Zealand for Day in Loo Number 2.'"

Rebekah Heal, General Manager of Bowel Cancer NZ says, “We’re thrilled to have the team back together again for Day in Loo Number 2. This event not only helps wipe away some of the stigma that comes with talking about something so personal, but it has the potential to save lives. Bowel cancer is curable in more than 90% of cases if caught early enough, so we need everyone to know the symptoms and get checked if they have concerns. Early detection is the best prevention!”

Day in Loo Number 2 kicks off on Wednesday 26 June from 6am and continues until 6pm at The Empire Tavern, 137 Victoria Street West, Auckland CBD, or tune in across Radio Hauraki frequencies or live on iHeartRadio. To make an instant $3 donation, text LOO to 3779 or for larger donations visit www.dayinloo.co.nz.

