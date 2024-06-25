Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Broncos Wear Matariki Jerseys In Clash Against NZ Warriors

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 5:11 pm
Press Release: Matariki

Rugby league fan, Chief Advisor Mātauranga Matariki, Professor Rangi Mātāmua says he’s “stoked” to see the Broncos embracing Matariki this year.

“When the Brisbane Broncos clash with the NZ Warriors this weekend they’ll be wearing jerseys emboldened with the Matariki logo as a nod to Te Rā Aro ki a Matariki, celebrated Fri 28th June this year.“

Professor Mātāmua says it’s a sign that Matariki is going global, and that anyone who calls New Zealand home is “recognising Matariki as time to celebrate who we are, where we come from and what makes our part of the world unique.

“The Broncos have a strong contingent of New Zealand players and by wearing the Matariki tohu, it shows me their club understands that embracing the Indigenous culture of their players will benefit their club culture as a whole.

“Particularly during the rising of Matariki, it would be wonderful to see our national teams following suit and wearing the logo. The All Blacks are coming up, we’ve just had our NPC finals – there are so many opportunities for Matariki to be showcased on an international scale, and I hope the Broncos – Warriors game will be the first of many to celebrate Matariki in this way.”

