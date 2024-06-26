Witness The Untold True Story As Prime Video Releases The Official Trailer For The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

(Photo/Supplied)

Today, Prime Video releases the official trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and invites customers to make it their mission to experience the latest hit release from Director Guy Ritchie. The action-comedy, inspired by the first special forces operation in history, is prepped to delight international audiences from 25 July when it premieres in New Zealand and select countries internationally on Prime Video.

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy, that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials, including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques. Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (TV’s Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Directed By: Guy Ritchie

Screenplay By: Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson and Arash Amel & Guy Ritchie

Based Upon: The book “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops” by Damien Lewis

Produced By: Jerry Bruckheimer, p.g.a., Guy Ritchie, p.g.a., Chad Oman p.g.a., Ivan Atkinson, John Friedberg

Cast: Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusamokun, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger, with Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes

© Scoop Media

