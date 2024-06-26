Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Contemporary HUM Launches Podcast Series About Aotearoa New Zealand Artists In Venice

Wednesday, 26 June 2024, 10:55 am
Press Release: HUM

This month Contemporary HUM launches Crossing Currents: Aotearoa New Zealand artists in Venice, an eight-part podcast series interviewing the artists featured in the 60th Venice Biennale and parallel events Personal Structures and Re-Stor(y)ing Oceania, produced with the support of Creative New Zealand.

Join HUM in conversation with Areez Katki, Brett Graham (Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Tainui), Caitlin Devoy, Elisapeta Hinemoa Heta (Ngātiwai, Ngāpuhi, Waikato Tainui, Sāmoan, Tokelauan), Fred Graham (Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Tainui), Mataaho Collective, Robert Jahnke (Ngāi Taharora, Te Whānau a Iritekura, Te Whānau a Rakairo o Ngāti Porou) and Sandy Adsett (Ngāti Pahauwera), as they unravel the processes, inspirations and politics behind presenting at the world’s most prestigious contemporary art event and simultaneous exhibitions.

Despite there being no national pavilion for Aotearoa New Zealand this year, the 60th Venice Biennale is an historic edition for Aotearoa artists. Not only are there an unprecedented number of artists from Aotearoa featured in Venice – both within the International Exhibition of the Biennale and in concurrent events taking place across the city – but it also features the most Māori artists to be included, who represent an intergenerational mix of Ngā toi Māori practitioners. Mataaho Collective’s win of the Golden Lion for Best Participant, one of the most prestigious awards in the art world, confirmed the significance of the 60th Venice Biennale as a landmark year in the international representation of Indigenous art.

Interviews will be released every Saturday from 22 June 2024, available wherever you get your podcasts, and as a transcript published on Contemporary HUM alongside images from Venice.

Visit Contemporary HUM for more info: https://contemporaryhum.com/projects/crossing-currents-aotearoa-new-zealand-artists-in-venice

