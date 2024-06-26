Living Legends Of Kapa Haka Return To Te Papa This Weekend

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Te Puru o Tāmaki, Taikura Kapa Haka 2018, Te Papa.

On Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June, over 750 kaihaka (performers) will take to the stage for Taikura Kapa Haka, an annual festival celebrating and showcasing kapa haka and kaumātua.

From as far North as Ngāti Wai, as far South as Ngāi Tahu/Waitaha and all the in between, 24 regional and marae-based rōpū (all over the age of 55) will perform 15-minute routines, including poi, haka, and waiata.

If you’re in Wellington, nau mai, haere mai, tautoko mai! – come, enjoy, celebrate! The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube, watched by over 100,000 people from around the world.

Bill Nathan has performed at every Taikura event since it started in 2005 as part of Te Matatini in Palmerston North.

“We can put our own mortality aside and just enjoy the moment. It’s not something we should leave to the young people, just because we need to sit down after five minutes doesn’t mean we can’t participate in a way that we enjoy”.

Taikura refers to the aged rings being the heart of the tōtara tree, and in the context of the festival, relates to kaumātua being the heart and soul of the people.

“Taikura and kapa haka offers us old ones other benefits. It’s a recreational activity which is good for us as we get older in terms of physical activity”, Bill adds.

In this period of the Maramataka (Māori luni-solar environmental calendar), Matariki is a time together, a time to care for and focus on our hauora (health), and a time to honour te whare tapere (iwi-community 'houses' of storytelling, performance).

This makes it the perfect time for our senior Māori performers to practise, participate, perform and contribute to their hauora through the sharing of their pūkenga (skill, expertise) and mātauranga (Māori knowledge),

Taikura began in Kahungunu 17 years ago and in 2008, the He Kura te Tangata Trust was formed and the event became part of Te Papa’s Matariki celebrations.

Te Papa Kaihautū | Māori Co-leader, Dr Arapata Hakiwai, says Taikura is a highlight of the Museum’s annual calendar, and acknowledges the privilege to be able to support the Kaupapa and reach a global audience through the livestream.

“Taikura embodies the Matariki values of noho tahi (coming together), kotahitanga (unity), whakanui (celebration), tohatohatanga (sharing) and whanaungatanga (kinship) that Te Papa holds dear.

“This year we’re honoured to host the Kīngitanga and most especially, the new Patron of Taikura, Makau Ariki Te Atawhai.”

Chair of He Kura Te Tangata Trust, Turongo Paki says, “Taikura continues to grow and is a special event providing a significant opportunity for our kaumātua to come together to learn and perform together in a non-competitive environment through wānanga, performance, and archival research.

“Equally important it’s an occasion to whakamana our kuia and koroua and the rich mātauranga they bring to the stage.”

Taikura Kapa Haka 2024 is supported by Te Māngai Pāho, Te Puni Kōkiri, Te Matatini, Te Taura Whiri I te Reo Māori, Te Tumu Paeroa, and Manatū Taonga | Ministry for Culture & Heritage, and Whakaata Māori.

Aunty Mabel Wharekawa-Burt and Kawe Roes will MC the two-day festival in Te Papa’s Soundings Theatre and Wellington Foyer on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 June, 10.50am-3.45pm. Entry is free and both days will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

