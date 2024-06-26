New Players Join Kāpiti Major Events

Three new events have been funded in the latest round of the Kāpiti Coast District Council Major Events Fund, promising more cool things for the coast with the most.

The Major Events Fund supports big events that boost the local economy by attracting visitors and supporting the local economy.

For the coming year $200,000 has been allocated to support nine events.

The three newly funded events joining our more established regulars like the Ōtaki Kite Festival, XTERRA Wellington and the Māoriland Film Festival are:

Matariki on Moana , a Matariki festival for the district and whanau in Ōtaki featuring live music from Troy Kingi & Anika Moa, kapa haka, storytelling and more (2024)

, a Matariki festival for the district and whanau in Ōtaki featuring live music from Troy Kingi & Anika Moa, kapa haka, storytelling and more (2024) Kāpiti Coast Beach, Boat and Dive competition, a fishing and diving competition (2025)

a fishing and diving competition (2025) Kāpiti Klassic, a boutique music concert featuring a legacy international act (2025)

Kāpiti District Councillor and fund panellist Liz Koh says events play an important part in the Kāpiti economy and supporting them is a key action of the council’s Economic Development Strategy.

“Events are a wonderful way to capitalise on what we’re so lucky to have here in Kāpiti – our natural environment, our vibrant and diverse community and our improved connectivity with Wellington,” Cr Koh says.

“Now more than ever we need to be supporting major events, and new events with potential to grow.

“Not only do they bring people – and their money – into Kāpiti, but they also provide opportunities for the local community to celebrate our place and each other.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I’m excited about the new additions and look forward to seeing what they bring to Kāpiti.”

Kāpiti Coast Tourism Advisory Board member and fund panellist Chris Barber says there were some excellent applications made.

“The panel were excited by the volume of interest and calibre of applicants that came through,” Mr Barber says.

“It made for some tough decisions but it’s also a sign the event sector sees the potential in Kāpiti and wants to be here – and who can blame them for that.”

Kāpiti Klassic organiser Gioia Damosso says she is excited to be bringing something fresh for summer 2025.

“We’ve got a great gig which hasn't been done here before heading your way,” Ms Damosso says.

“We’re stoked to be adding to what is an excellent events calendar. Keep an eye out for more announcements about this soon.”

Visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/services/grants-and-funding/kapiti-major-events-fund/ for more information and to see the full list of recipients.

© Scoop Media

