Aktive CE Jennah Wootten Recognised With Prestigious C.K. Doig Leadership Award

Aktive Chief Executive Jennah Wootten has been acknowledged at the 2024 New Zealand Sport and Recreation Awards, receiving the C.K. Doig Leadership Award.

This prestigious award recognises a person in the New Zealand sport and recreation sector who displays outstanding leadership in relation to their organisation or the sector as whole.

A proud and passionate Aucklander, Jennah has shown leadership in her region and with many organisations at a number of levels in her career to date. Her roles have included Chief Executive of the World Masters Games 2017, General Manager Partnerships & Communication of Sport New Zealand, and Director of Cricket 2021 Limited, the organisation charged with delivering the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

Jennah also played a leading role in delivering Auckland’s $97 million Rugby World Cup 2011 programme with ATEED, as well as the FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup bid as Major Events Manager for Auckland City Council.

Aktive Board Chair Jason Shoebridge acknowledges Jennah’s outstanding contribution to Aktive, Auckland and the wider sport and recreation sector.

"Jennah is a proven people and organisational leader with a unique combination of skills and a strong record of delivery. She rises quickly to challenges and is recognised for, not only what she does, but how she leads," says Mr Shoebridge.

"Jennah’s commitment, credentials and connections see her manage significant and often complex relationships with an ultimate goal to benefit Auckland and Aucklanders. Aktive and the sport and recreation sector are stronger for her leadership. We are very proud of Jennah and pleased to see her recognised with this prestigious award."

Combining a deep knowledge of both Tāmaki Makaurau and the sport and recreation sector, Jennah has been Chief Executive of Aktive for more than three years. She is currently an Independent Director of Perpetual Guardian Holdings and Deputy Chair of Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, the region’s economic development agency.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

