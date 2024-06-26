Celebrate A Star-studded Matariki In Tauranga

Matariki skies over Tauranga Moana, photo credit: Alan Ludlam.

Twinkling at dawn, the Matariki star cluster signals the arrival of Te Mātahi o te Tau, the Māori New Year, heralding a time of renewal and celebrations and for communities to come together.

Across the motu (country), Aotearoa New Zealand officially celebrates Matariki with a public holiday this Friday, 28 June. As part of the Matariki Te Tauranga o ngā Waka event series here in Tauranga and throughout the Western Bay, there are numerous events taking place over the long weekend.

Matariki Maumaharatanga Ceremony, Friday, 28 June from 6am, Mauao Summit

Everyone is welcome to join an early morning hikoi (walk) to the top of Mauao to hear about the importance of Matariki, shared by master navigator Jack Thatcher. Join in the ceremonies of karakia and maumaharatanga – a time to remember and acknowledge loved ones who have recently passed away by calling out their names in ceremony.

Katikati Matariki Dawn Service, Friday, 28 June from 5am, Park Road Reserve, Katikati

Join the Matariki Dawn Service in Katikati where you’ll be treated to commentary on how to view and identify the Matariki cluster. You’ll learn what these stars mean and how their values can be embodied and celebrated. Guests will be treated to kapa haka, intentional goal setting for the year ahead, as well as refreshments to celebrate new beginnings for the Māori New Year.

Light up the Waterway/Te Ara ō Wairākei Matariki, Friday, 28 June from 5pm, Pāpāmoa

Light up the night and join the Matariki celebrations in Pāpāmoa! Immerse yourself in an unforgettable evening of manaakitanga, whānau, live performances, and breathtaking lights. Join a heartwarming whakatau/welcoming ceremony by Ngā Potiki at Pāpāmoa Plaza to kick off the festivities.

There’s something for everyone this Matariki. Experience the groundbreaking matARiki Sculpture Trail along The Strand Reserve in Tauranga CBD, which uses augmented reality (AR) to bring digital artwork by seven New Zealand artists to life. Explore the Matariki Star Trail in Downtown Tauranga and learn about the stars of Matariki. Get along to one of the many Matariki exhibitions on show at The Incubator at The Historic Village. More information can be found at mymatariki.co.nz

The arrival of Matariki is a sign for people to gather, remember those who have passed, celebrate the present and new life, and a time to make plans for the future. It’s a time to spend with whānau and friends, enjoy kai (food), waiata (song), tākaro (games) and haka.

Visit mymatariki.co.nz for more information and events.

