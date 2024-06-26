French Music Stars Join NZSO For A Night Of Ravel And Strauss

French mezzo-soprano Virginie Verrez. Photo/Supplied

Two French music stars make their New Zealand Symphony Orchestra debut in Wellington and Christchurch with an extraordinary evening of sublime works by French composers Maurice Ravel and Lili Boulanger, and Germany’s Richard Strauss.

French conductor Stéphane Denève. Photo/Supplied

Under the baton of the esteemed French conductor Stéphane Denève, and featuring an exceptional performance by French mezzo-soprano Virginie Verrez, the NZSO’s A Hero’s Life in July takes audiences on a captivating musical voyage with a rich and diverse programme.

Verrez, one of the most exciting opera singers of the past 10 years, features in Strauss’ magnificent Ein Heldenleben (‘A Hero’s Life’). Strauss’ music intricately weaves the tale of one hero's path through adversity to find ultimate peace, offering audiences an immersive and evocative narrative experience.

Maestro Denève, hailed as a leading authority in French music, will bring his exceptional artistry and deep affinity for his native France to the performances. Ravel’s fascination with Asia comes to life in Shéhérazade, as he draws inspiration from the character of Scheherazade from the Arabian Nights tales, demonstrating the composer's mastery in capturing the essence of the captivating narratives.

D'un matin de printemps is one of the best-known works by pioneering French composer Lili Boulanger. Before her premature death at 24, she won the Prix de Rome, the first woman to ever receive this prestigious award.

Verrez, a winner of several prestigious vocal competitions, has performed with many orchestras, such as Orchestre National de France, and sung roles including Zerlina in Don Giovanni and Cherubino in The Marriage of Figaro.

in the past 12 months she sang the title role in Carmen for Austin Opera and performed in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony with a selection of orchestras. This October and November, she makes her debut at legendary Italian opera house La Scala as Flosshilde in Wagner’s Das Rheingold.

Recognised internationally for the exceptional quality of his performances and programming, Maestro Denève regularly appears at major concert venues with the world’s greatest orchestras and soloists.

In 2023, he conducted the Saito Kinen Orchestra in Japan, and was honoured to take part in a special concert in Tokyo for classical music label Deutsche Grammophon’s 125th Anniversary Gala, sharing the stage with his long-time friend, the legendary composer John Williams.

A Hero’s Life

Ein Heldenleben

STÉPHANE DENÈVE Conductor

VIRGINIE VERREZ Mezzo-soprano

L BOULANGER D'un matin de printemps

RAVEL Shéhérazade

R STRAUSS Ein Heldenleben

TE WHANGANUI-A-TARA WELLINGTON | Michael Fowler Centre | Thursday 25 July| 7.30pm

ŌTAUTAHI CHRISTCHURCH | Regent on Broadway | Saturday 27 July| 7.30pm

