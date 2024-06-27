Disney On Ice Presents Road Trip Adventures Is Cruising Into Auckland, August 8-11, 2024

Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventure. Photo/Supplied

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE FROM JUNE 25!

Auckland, New Zealand — Buckle up for Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures, a fun-fueled journey with Mickey Mouse and pals is coming to Spark Arena in Auckland, from August 8th – 11th! General public tickets ON SALE NOW! And due to popular demand, an additional show has been added – Friday 9 August, 7pm.

Hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his pals for a high-octane ride in Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures. Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and guests of all ages embark on an interactive and memory-rich adventure to iconic Disney destinations. See the world from the rooftops of London with Mary Poppins and Jack and his band of dancing lamplighters. Travel to the sun-soaked Motunui and help Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti. Set off on a safari and snap unforgettable photos of wild cheetahs and monkeys when guests traverse through the Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa.

Discover a whole new world and be swept up in Aladdin’s princely parade filled with spectacular stunts, magical moments with Genie, and a brand-new song from Jasmine that will render the audience “Speechless.” Mosey on over to a larger-than-life comedic carnival and team up with Woody and Bo Peep as they search for their new friend Forky.

Fans will hit a high note with Mickey and pals while singing along to beloved Disney tunes as they welcome Merida, Belle, Ariel, Mulan and Tiana to the ice. Families should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and surprise, up-close character interaction as Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures makes a pitstop right in Auckland!

Experience Disney On Ice’s most participatory show and create lasting family memories with all your favorite Disney characters at Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures.

For more information, visit: Disneyonice.com/en-nz

Event Location: Spark Arena - 42/80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell, Auckland

Dates and Times of Performances:

Thursday, 8 August 7pm

Friday, 9 August 11am 7pm

Saturday, 10 August 10am 2pm 6pm

Sunday, 11 August 10am 2pm 6pm

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale NOW via Ticketmaster.co.nz

*Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

