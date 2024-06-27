Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Myles Smith (UK) Announces The Slightly Less Lonely Australia + New Zealand Tour

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 5:11 am
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

After selling out shows across the US, UK, and Europe in 2024, singer-songwriter and DIY phenom Myles Smith announces his debut live shows down under this November with The Slightly Less Lonely Australia + New Zealand Tour.

Continuing his global tour with 32 just-announced dates in the US and Canada in September – including cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, and Chicago – come November, Myles will perform four special headline dates in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Auckland.

The news of the tour also follows the release of Myles’ highly anticipated debut EP, You Promised A Lifetime, out now via Sony Music UK/RCA Records, featuring the recent singles ‘Betting On Us’ and ‘River’. Stream it HERE.

Tickets will go on sale Monday 1 July (1pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/mylessmith. Frontier Members can get early access via the Frontier presale, which starts Thursday 27 June (12pm local time). Check the website for full details.

A guitar player from the age of nine, Myles Smith is the man behind streaming sensations ‘Solo’, ‘Stargazing’ and ‘My Home’. Over the last year, his profile has skyrocketed as he’s released a string of original tracks and captivating covers that mix folk, Americana, and pop. His dedicated fanbase is evident, with over 135 million global streams, 600K followers on Instagram, 6.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and almost 850K followers on TikTok.

Drawing inspiration from music he listened to growing up, he began his musical career by singing covers from the likes of Chris Martin, Mumford & Sons, and Ed Sheeran, but it was his rendition (listen here) of The Neighbourhood’s ‘Sweater Weather’ which saw things move online. Since then, he’s amassed millions of global streams of his own music, most notably with independently released ‘Solo’ and ‘My Home’.

Don’t miss this rising star when he lands down under this November!

© Scoop Media

