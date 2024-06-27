Single Waiata Release; Te Tumuaki By Rākai Whauwhau

Image designed by Jade Hohaia-Te Uri Karaka & Jessie Bulling in consultant with Renata Te Wiata. Final waiata image in collaboration with Rakai Whauwhau.

A waiata written by leading Waikato Artist Rakai Whauwhau, from the back of his own debut EP release ‘Toiora’ and the success of his earlier single ‘E Ihowa’ a household favourite. Whauwhau continues to move between kaupapa-driven spaces aligning with his upbringing and driven purpose. His songwriting contribution to the album ‘Songs of Rangiaowhia’ released earlier this year added strength to the 10-track collaborative collection alongside artists Mara TK, Ria Hall and Hawkins.

Also featured on the ‘Songs of Rangiaowhia’ album and now paired on this track is musician and producer Poihakena Reid who arranged the music for this perfectly matched clique, with both Whauwhau and Reid from Ngati Haua iwi. Reid is one of the youngest and strongest talents in Aotearoa, often traversing across the motu and overseas as an essential band member of Masaya and Black Comet led by Laughton Kora.

Completely in Te Reo Maori, the first beat guides an instant easy listening vibe while being carried by the strength of Whauwhau’s vocals from one kupu to the next. The trills and backing vocals infuse a sense of warmth and manaakitanga. As Poihakena Reid says, “I’m a sucker for that old school feel.”

Titled: ‘Te Tumuaki’ this waiata acknowledges the selfless leadership of Te Tumuaki o te Kiingitanga and it’s origin from Wiremu Tamihana the first Tumuaki known as the ‘Kingmaker’ or ‘Peacemaker.’

“Wiremu can be described as a toki, a mighty adze who attempted to break through the turbulence of those times of intense political and social pressures, a shaper of the structures needed to navigate the onslaught of the storm of war, a servant leader of his people, his legacy worthy of this highest accolades.” - T.C. Roa (Waikato-Maniapoto, Ngati Apakura)

Supported by Te Tumuaki o te Kiingitanga, a waiata intended as a gift to the people.

An inspired waiata coinciding with the book launch of ‘Tamihana - A Legacy of Servant Leadership in Aotearoa’ written by Jade Hohaia-Te Uri Karaka set for release on the 25th of June, 2024; tributing the legacy and life of the late Tumuaki Anaru Te Awaitaia Tamihana, marking two years since his passing. Okioki atu ra e te rangatira rongonui.

Maranga, Te piki turanga Maiea, Te Tumuakitanga Maiangi, Ko Wiremu Tamihana Maranga Haua e!

The lyrics reflect the essence of honouring the servant leader and peacemaker that was Wiremu Tamihana. His legacy lives on in his descendants and iwi Ngati Haua, but also, the invitation is there for all of us to walk in this world, even as he did; with humility and whakapono. Overall, the release of this waiata is timely, kua tae te wa.

