Rock Band ‘sokoninaru’ Are Holding An “Instrumental Cover Challenge” For Their New Track ‘Haikei Reimei Wo Shitte’!!!

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 5:40 am
Press Release: Japanese Culture PR Team

To Accompany the Challenge, They’re Releasing Special Tracks Highlighting Instrumental Performances

Photo/Supplied

The rock band ‘sokoninaru’ are garnering major support overseas, breaking through the 2 million stream mark globally and leading the creation of the opening theme to the anime series ‘The Witch and the Beast’.

To accompany the launch of an ‘instrumental cover challenge’ for their new track ‘Haikei Reimei Wo Shitte’, they have released special videos highlighting how to perform the guitar, bass and drum parts found in the track. Why not try performing the song on different instruments, and share it with the world by posting it to social media with the hashtag ‘#sokoninaru_hiitemina’ ?
The members of sokoninaru are looking forward to watching your performances.

sokoninaru will release their 2nd album ‘Kaigan Syoumei’, which contains ‘Haikei Reimei Wo Shitte’ on July 24.

