Hozier Announces Additional Show In Christchurch On The ‘Unreal Unearth’ 2024 New Zealand Tour

AUCKLAND, NZ (8AM NZT JUNE 27, 2024)

Due to a staggering demand for tickets Live Nation are excited to announce an additional show for global superstar Hozier with a second Christchurch show on Saturday November 23 at Wolfbrook Arena in Christchurch.

Performing shows here for the first time since 2019, the Grammy-nominated, award-winning multi-platinum singer and songwriter and his band have already sold out one Arena show in Christchurch, with tickets for the Wednesday November 20 at Spark Arena in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, selling fast.

Presented in partnership with More FM, tickets for all shows go on sale at 5pm local, Thursday 4 July.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

With over 22 billion global streams, numerous platinum album certifications, multiple award nominations and wins, Hozier is recognised as one of the foremost singer-songwriters of our generation.

Driven by the thought-provoking seven time platinum anthem ‘Take Me To Church’, Hozier’s self-titled full-length debut bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and went on to achieve five time platinum status in New Zealand. Featuring the hit singles ‘Take Me To Church’, and ‘Someone New’, it enjoyed nine weeks at #1 in his native Ireland and rose to #3 on the New Zealand album charts, also achieving multi-platinum sales.

The follow up to Hozier’s debut album, ‘Wasteland, Baby!’ was released to massive critical acclaim in March 2019, entering the US Billboard Top 200 Chart at #1. The multi-platinum selling album’s 14 tracks (all original Hozier compositions) marked a major development in songwriting and subject matter and included the singles ‘Nina Cried Power’, ‘Movement’, ‘Almost (Sweet music)’, ‘Would That I’ and ‘Dinner and Diatribes’.

August 2023 saw Hozier release his third studio album ‘Unreal Unearth’ which delivered the singles ‘Eat Your Young’, ‘Francesca’, ‘De Selby (Part 2)’ and ‘All Things End’ and has been described as ‘an album brimming with brilliance’, and ‘one of the most enchanting albums of 2023’. An extensive world tour kicked off after the release which included sold out shows across the US, Europe and the UK, and a string of International Festival dates and more headline shows in 2024.

November 2024 Hozier will bring his highly successful ‘Unreal Unearth’ tour to New Zealand and will be joined by special guest American singer songwriter Joy Oladokun.

