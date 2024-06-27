Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
London International Announces The 2024 Creative Strategy And Transformative Business Impact Jury

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 9:38 am
Press Release: London International Awards

Suzanne Powers, Founder, Powers Creativity, NY
London International Awards (LIA) announces Suzanne Powers, Founder of Powers Creativity, as the 2024 Creative Strategy and Transformative Business Impact Jury President. Ten industry luminaries from around the globe will be joining Suzanne onsite in Las Vegas for LIA judging.

This is the inaugural year for the Creative Strategy competition. A creative strategy is crucial to the success of any campaign. It acts as the blueprint for the brand. It needs to have vision and it needs to be creative to deliver a message that resonates with consumers.

Powers Creativity is a company dedicated to helping people and organizations unleash creativity to drive business impact. This company is founded on the belief that creativity is not a happy accident, but rather requires intentional design to craft and calibrate the conditions for creativity to thrive. Planning for creativity is not only Suzanne’s passion; it channels her extensive global experience of partnering with many of the world’s most famous companies and brands including Apple, Coca Cola, Mastercard, Mars, Nespresso, Microsoft, Nivea, GM, Cigna, Mondolez, L’Oreal, Visa, State Street and beyond.

Powers said, “I'm looking so forward to working with this amazing jury to dig into and celebrate the work that beautifully fuses strategic and creative excellence for real-world impact."

Creative Strategy and Transformative Business Impact Jury:

Jury President: Suzanne Powers, Founder, Powers Creativity, New York
Phillip Böndel, CEO, THE AMBITION, Düsseldorf and CMO, BUTTER., Düsseldorf
Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy APAC
Emma de la Fosse, Chief Creative Officer, UK, Edelman, London
Amy Dick, Chief Operating Officer, CULT, London
Andrea Diquez, Global CEO, GUT
Adam Ferrier, Chief Thinker/Founder, Thinkerbell, Melbourne
Josy Paul, Chairperson & Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India, Mumbai
Conrad Persons, President, Grey London
Angella Tapé, SVP Group Strategy, Havas Health & You, New York
Ben Tarr, President, Leo Burnett Canada, Toronto
 

Barbara Levy, President of LIA, said, “A well-defined strategy is like a roadmap to everyone on the team. It gives direction to the creatives, guiding them to create messages that are both relevant and impactful. We are happy to introduce the Creative Strategy category in its inaugural year. Transformative Business Impact, now in its fourth year, recognizes that the work plays an influential role in the operations, services and customer experiences and recognizes the solutions themselves. We know that there will be very robust discussions in the jury room with Suzanne as Jury President.”


LIA Judging will take place at Encore @ Wynn, Las Vegas commencing on 29th September and will be completed on 7th October 2024. All rounds of judging take place onsite with no pre-judging. Every judge is required to see every piece of work in their respective Category(s). These panels decide on the Gold, Silver and Bronze Statue Winners, as well as the Finalists. At their discretion, they also decide on whether a Grand LIA will be awarded.

LIA is one of five global shows that is included in the WARC Creative 100 rankings.

For more information on the juries, categories and requirements, visit our website at: www.liaawards.com.

