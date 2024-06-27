The Cult Announce 40th Anniversary “8424” New Zealand Tour

Image/Supplied.

THE CULT, one of the most influential bands of all time, has announced their "8424" New Zealand tour celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary. The shows will see the band perform songs spanning their 11-album discography and commemorate four decades of a ground-breaking catalogue of songs.

THE CULT’s “8424” New Zealand tour takes in the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch on Wednesday 20th November, and the Bruce Mason Centre in Auckland on Thursday 21st November before heading over to Australia for five nationwide dates.

Tickets go on sale at 10.00am NZST on Monday 8th July from teglive.com.au

THE CULT holds a significant place in musical history due to its pioneering use of post-punk, hard rock, and experimentalism, pushing boundaries and influencing countless bands across multiple genres. With their musical prowess, uncompromising attitude and captivating stage presence, they forged a distinct identity while charting new territory for bands to explore. From Duffy's formative, and influential years in the Manchester underground, to Astbury's innovative cultural festival "Gathering Of The Tribes", the duo has left an indelible mark on modern music, shaping its trajectory in profound ways.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The legendary British rockers have broken barriers thanks to their innovative sound experiments. They have sold millions of albums worldwide and quickly ascended through the ranks of the indie music world to achieve global status. They have an arsenal of hits including She Sells Sanctuary, Love Removal Machine, Fire Woman and Rain.

THE CULT – founding singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy, with drummer John Tempesta and bassist Charlie Jones (Goldfrapp, Page and Plant) - are preparing to tour Europe and they’re at the peak of their powers.

THE CULT "8424" TOUR DATES 2024

Wednesday 20 November

Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch – tickets from Ticketek

Thursday 21st November

Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland – tickets from Ticketmaster

GENERAL PUBLIC ONSALE:

Monday 8th July at 10.00am

Assets available HERE

For more information, visit:

www.teglive.com.au

© Scoop Media

