New Leadership To Guide Arts Council Nelson's Transformation Into A Dynamic Arts Development Agency

Arts Council Nelson is delighted to announce the appointment of two highly skilled individuals to lead the strategic transition of arts council into a comprehensive Arts Development Agency, aimed at bolstering the local creative sector in Whakatū Nelson.

Anna Dean (Pākehā) has been selected for the role of Transition Director, and Christopher Ulutupu will serve as the new Partnerships and Funding Manager.

Anna Dean - Transition Director

Anna brings an extensive background in creative impact production and strategic marketing to her new role. Raised in Whakatū, Nelson, Anna has a deep personal connection to the region's vibrant arts community. "It's a complete honour and a privilege to be taking up this role for the people of Nelson City," Anna stated. "As someone born here, it feels so right to give back to the arts and cultural community which raised me.”

Anna's career spans over two decades, where she has been recognised as a PR maven, social change strategist, event creator, and brand specialist. As co-founder and co-director of Wellington creative agency Double Denim, she led significant campaigns and events across New Zealand and Australia and has worked with our brightest and best film makers, creatives and artists.

"Having been based in Wellington for the past two decades, it's heart-warming to see the creation of nationally renowned offerings from Nelson like the Clay and Jewellery Weeks," Anna added. “While the Arts and Creative sector contributes 4.3% to New Zealand's GDP, the Agricultural sector is less than that at 3.6% of GDP so it’s important to recognise the contribution of the creative sector. I'm looking forward to co-creating this new agency with the community while leveraging Nelson’s rich tradition of arts and creativity.”

Christopher Ulutupu - Partnerships and Funding Manager

Christopher Ulutupu, an artist and arts advocate of Samoan and Niuean heritage, joins Arts Council Nelson with extensive experience in the visual arts, film, and education sectors. Christopher’s previous role as Arts in Correction Advisor at Arts Access Aotearoa saw him collaborating with the Department of Corrections to advocate for the arts as a rehabilitative tool.

Christopher holds a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) from Massey University and a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Performance from Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School. His video-based artworks have been exhibited in notable institutions across New Zealand, Australia, China, and Europe. He has also been awarded several artist residencies, including at Sarjeant Gallery and Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

"Chris is passionate about advocating for artists in Aotearoa and is excited to take on this new role," said Co-Chair of Arts Council Nelson Sophie Kelly. "His dedication and experience will be crucial in building partnerships and securing funding to support the creative sector and new agency here in Nelson.”

Arts Council Nelson looks forward to the innovative leadership that Anna and Christopher will bring to this exciting next phase for the sector. Their combined expertise and passion for the arts will be pivotal in transitioning the Arts Council into an agency that not only supports but also elevates Nelson's creative community.

Deputy Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, one of Nelson City Council’s appointed representatives to Arts Council Nelson and Chair of the He Tātai Whetū Arts and Creativity Taskforce, said the appointments were an exciting step forward.

“Turning Arts Council Nelson into an arts development agency with the funding and administrative resource to give practical support to creatives will make a huge difference to the creative community. It’s a move that can bring together a whole range of incredible creative organisations and individuals working in the region, who all play a part in Nelson being seen as the creative centre of Te Tauihu.”

O’Neill-Stevens said the idea for an arts development agency came about through engagement with Whakatū’s creative communities as part of He Tātai Whetū, Nelson City Council’s Arts and Creativity Strategy. The strategy provided a wide range of actions to deliver Council’s goal of Whakatū Nelson as a thriving creative and cultural hub.

“Alongside these appointments by Arts Council Nelson, we are aiming to create a new Arts Hub, increase the visibility of Toi Māori, support creative tourism, and a range of other strategy actions. This is an exciting period of change, and these high-calibre appointments are a key part of this process of creative reinvigoration.”

