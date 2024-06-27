2024 Mackenzie Region Photography Competition: Entries Now Open

Entries are now open for the 2024 Mackenzie Region Photography Competition, which will showcase the best of the Mackenzie Region through the eyes of talented photographers.

The Mackenzie Region Photography Competition aims to highlight the unique natural beauty of the Mackenzie Region in New Zealand's South Island. It also promotes the area as a prime destination for photography enthusiasts and supports the development of a thriving creative industry.

Participants are in the running to win a $1,000 cash prize for the Overall Winner, the Tekapo 4 Square Local Award for the best image from a Mackenzie Region resident, and the People’s Choice Award, voted by the public from the 12 finalist images during the exhibition.

Each person can submit up to three entries, with the 12 finalists announced in early September, and their images will be displayed on freestanding boards in the Lake Tekapo Domain during spring and summer. A 2025 calendar featuring the finalists' images will be produced and on sale in October.

Hollie Morton of Mountain House Creative, based in Lake Tekapo, is excited to bring this exhibition to Lake Tekapo. Initially held in 2021 as part of the Create Festival, the competition was extremely well received. “I loved being a part of the inaugural event. We had some incredible images entered, and I am confident this year's event will be equally successful,” she says.

The exhibition aims to go beyond photography; it's about bringing art and culture to our local community and celebrating the region's unique beauty. “The Mackenzie Region is a truly magical part of this world, and I can’t wait to showcase the best of the best to everyone who visits Lake Tekapo this spring and summer.”

The support from local businesses has been incredible, making this event possible through their sponsorship and involvement. “It’s heartwarming to see the community come together to celebrate and promote the stunning Mackenzie Region we are so fortunate to call home. This competition not only highlights our region's beauty but also strengthens our local culture and brings us closer together as a community," Morton adds.

To be eligible, all photos must have been taken within the Mackenzie Region Boundary from June 1, 2023, onwards.

Entries close on Friday, August 23, 2024 — don’t leave it to the last minute!

For more information, head online to www.mtnhousecreative.co.nz/photo-competition

