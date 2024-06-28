Whanganui Regional Museum Unveils 1950s Hand-Knitted Dress

(L-R) Andrea Penny, Gill Brock, Trish-Nugent-LyneMembers of Creative Fibre Whanganui, Andrea Penny and Gill Brock assisting Trish Nugent-Lyne with stitch identification and structure of the dress. Photo credit: Karen Hughes/Whanganui Regional Museum



Whanganui Regional Museum is delighted to announce the latest gem in the Ko te Kākahu o te Marama - Outfit of the Month series: a striking hand-knitted woolen dress in daring red, accented with distinctive black and white stripes.

This charming piece features long sleeves, a faux shirt front opening, and a collar. A crocheted belt with a metal interlocking buckle highlights the waist, perfectly balancing playful elegance with classy design.

The winsome yet sophisticated outfit was originally owned, worn and crafted by Eve Nixon during the 1950s. Eve, as she was known, was born Annie Eve Black in Germany. She immigrated with her family to Australia and married a man from a well-known Whanganui family, John Denis Nixon. Eve passed away at 93 years of age in July 2001.

Kaihāpai Taonga/Collections and Curatorial Lead, Trish Nugent-Lyne praised the dress as a testament to Eve’s skill and style, “The dress was generously donated to the Museum on Eve’s behalf by her friend Rae Williamson, who was a long-time volunteer in the Museum’s textiles collection.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading "This captivating outfit is more than just a fashion statement—it is a piece of history. It offers a glimpse into the fashion and craftsmanship of the 1950s, an era when knitting was a common pastime, especially following the World War II knitting effort.”

The Outfit of the Month series celebrates unique garments from the Museum’s collection, each with its own rich story and historical significance. The Museum invites the public to share photos of the garments being worn or images of their original owners, “We love to put a face to our stories where we can,” Trish added. “If anyone knew Eve Nixon and has a photo of her, we would welcome them to contact the Museum.”

Trish Nugent-Lyne will present the dress with an informal public talk. Members of the public are invited to hear the presentation in the Museum at 12.15pm on Friday 5th July.

Entry to the event is free. Koha for the Museum is always appreciated. No booking is required, all are welcome. The dress will be on display in the Museum throughout July.

Note: Founded in 1892, the Whanganui Regional Museum is internationally renowned for its Taonga Māori Collection. Located in Pukenamu Queen’s Park, visitors can view the exceptional creations of tupuna (ancestors) of Whanganui tangata whenua (indigenous people) alongside a changing exhibition programme encompassing a world-class collection of natural and human history, with a regional emphasis. The ground level boutique museum store sells a range of local and Māori jewellery, books, cards, art, and other New Zealand-made gift items.

The Whanganui Regional Museum Trust is an independent legal entity that owns the collection and governs the development of the Museum on behalf of the Whanganui community.

Open to visitors daily from 10.00am to 4.30pm (except Christmas Day and Good Friday), entry to Whanganui Regional Museum is free. Connect with Whanganui Regional Museum at www.wrm.org.nz or on Facebook, and Instagram.

© Scoop Media

