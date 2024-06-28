Hōiho Riding On Returns – On Whakaata Māori

Lizzie Rangihuna Hoiho Riding On (Photo/Supplied)

In Te Nōta (the North), there is a saying; ‘if you’re not a descendant of Rāhiri, then you must be a horse.’

Join Lizzie Rangihuna (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu) on another trek around the motu when the new season of HŌIHO RIDING ON premieres at 7.30 PM Tuesday 2 July on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+.

Kapu Tī Productions producer Michelle Lee (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Kahungunu) says HŌIHO RIDING ON celebrates the uniqueness of Māori horse culture.

“Horses are an expression of tino rangatiratanga. They connect us to the whenua, and to whakapapa,” says Michelle Lee. “They take us to places where we otherwise couldn’t go – and there’s something incredibly special about the rhythm of a horse.”

“HŌIHO RIDING ON, shows lifestyles that many of our city-based whānau today can only dream about – but the simple truth is, every Māori whānau has a horse story.

“And there’s another truth, too. Ultimately, we look great on horses. Put our people on a horse and they just look good,” laughs Michelle.

HŌIHO RIDING ON was funded by Te Māngai Pāho.

Coming up on HŌIHO RIDING ON:

EPISODE 1 –Tuesday 2 July 7.30 PM: Manaia (Ngāti Wai) & Marino Armstrong– Lizzie Rangihuna, heads north to the Ngāti Wai Horseman’s Challenge, held in beautiful Mimiwhangata. Let the summer trekking, horse sports, and beach racing begin as the best in the country gather, hosted by Manaia and Marino Armstrong from ‘Native Ride.’

EPISODE 2 – Tuesday 9 July 7.30 PM: Dayna Grant (Ngāpuhi) – Stunt woman extraordinaire. She's doubled for Lucy Lawless, Charlize Theron and Gwyneth Paltrow in the most hair raising stunts on TV and film.Now she runs her own stunt school and Lizzie gets thrown into action.

EPISODE 3 – Tuesday 16 July 7.30 PM: Sam Sydney (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Kahungunu) – He's the quiet master horseman from Gisborne. Sam Sydney is the man other horsemen credit for their knowledge. A man with a deep connection to his horses, whenua and whānau.

EPISODE 4 – Tuesday 23 July 7.30 PM: Aroha Grant (Te Whānau a Apanui) Lizzie travels to Te Kaha to meet Aroha Grant who, along with her whānau are inspiring their community to realise their dreams and aspirations on horseback and in life.

EPISODE 5 –Tuesday 30 July 7.30 PM: Ellie O'Brien (Ngāti Rangitihi, Te Āti Haunui a Pāpārangi) Ellie utilises taonga puoro as an aid to connect to the wairua of the horse, but also as an expression of tino rangatiratanga.

EPISODE 6 –Tuesday 6 August 7.30 PM: Wellington - Lizzie returns to the place that started her riding journey, Wellington. Lizzie meets Sarai Leniston-Howell, Ande Hakaraia and Mac Eparaima who are all passionate about hōiho.

EPISODE 7 –Tuesday 6 August 7.30 PM: Taranaki – Lizzie travels to Taranaki to meet horsemen and women who use horses to heal themselves and their community.

EPISODE 8 –Tuesday 6 August 7.30 PM: Te Wai Pounamu – In Te Waipounamu Lizzie meets the very busy and hard-working couple, Lisa and Earl Paewai, who operate a trekking business, a transport company – and Earl is a top farrier.

