Dive Into SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s And Discover The Magic Of Seahorses Explore, Learn And Protect This Winter!

Friday, 28 June 2024, 9:19 am
Press Release: Sea Life Kelly Tarltons Auckland

(Photo/Supplied)

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is calling all seahorse enthusiasts to join an underwater adventure over the school holidays.

Families can explore Seahorse Kingdom, home to the only spiny sea dragon display in the world, join a craft session, and listen to daily talks about the role these creatures play in ocean conservation.

The Seahorse Hotel activity trail is a unique opportunity for guests to learn how to protect seahorses by identifying habitats, uncovering threats in the wild, and discover how SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is working to protect them. On completion of the activity trail, guests will become certified Seahorse Protectors and receive a certificate to take home!

Seahorses are renowned for their unique appearance and intriguing behaviours, and the Seahorse Hotel Activity Trail will be a unique opportunity to appreciate these captivating creatures, while also understanding more about the significant role they play in ocean conservation.

Seahorse Hotel is included in the admission ticket.

Guests can also discover a range of other marine and freshwater creatures at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s including sharks, rays, turtles, sub-Antarctic penguins and more!

Event Details:

What: Seahorse Hotel at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s

When: 6 July – 21 July 2024

Where: 23 Tamaki Drive, Orakei, Auckland NZ 1071

Opening hours: Click here 

Cost: $45 per adult and $32 per child (free for under 2)

URL: www.visitsealife.com/auckland/plan-your-day/information/school-holidays-activities/seahorse-hotel/

© Scoop Media

