Wellington Choir Performing Fauré Masterpiece At Cathedral

Friday, 28 June 2024, 9:48 am
Press Release: Resonance Choir

Wellington choir Resonance will perform Fauré’s Requiem, along with works by Mozart and Bach, at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on Saturday 6 July.

The concert will be directed by Simon Christie with the requiem featuring soloists Lexus Song Quest finalist Joe Haddow (baritone) and Anna Sedcole (soprano).

Choir director Simon says the Fauré Requiem is arguably the greatest, most sumptuous music ever written in the choral repertoire.

“The concert will start with well-known pieces by Mozart and Bach and will crescendo towards the beginning of the Requiem. Under the wonderful acoustic of Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, you can sit back and wallow in the music. It promises to be a beautiful event,” he says.

The concert will be accompanied by the magnificent sounds of the cathedral organ with Michael Stewart, music director of St Paul's Cathedral Wellington and The Tudor Consort, at the helm.

