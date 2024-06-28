Ngā Tohu Toi 2024 Award Winner
Ten Māori creatives were honoured at the Ngā Tohu Toi Mo Ngā Uri Iwi o te Rohe o Tauranga Moana awards ceremony held on the eve of Matariki at The Cargo Shed, Tauranga.
Dame Gillian Whitehead, Joanna Paul, Whirimako Black, and others were recognised for their significant contributions to the cultural landscape of Aotearoa. The recipients’ work spans diverse disciplines such as contribution to the arts, visual arts leadership, music, and arts research. Each award was presented with a name reflecting the rich heritage of the Tauranga Moana region.
Held during the Matariki season, a time for remembrance, celebration, and looking ahead, Ngā Tohu Toi recognizes the incredible achievements of Tauranga Moana's creative community. This year marks the third consecutive annual presentation of these awards that honour the vibrant artistic landscape of the region.
“Each award winner has been a trailblazer in sharing our pūrākau (stories) through transformative art experiences,” said Paama-Pengelly, Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust chairperson. “Their contributions have had a profound impact on our people, shaping our regional identity, taking it beyond our borders and inspiring the next generation.”
The ceremony served as a special occasion to celebrate the lifetime achievements of these creative whānau (family) alongside their extended whānau and the wider Tauranga Moana community.
Among the distinguished recipients present were Jason Te Mete, Tracey Tawhiao, Thomas Kiwi, Antoine Coffin, Zena Elliot, Joe Harawira, Joanna Paul, and Dame Gillian Whitehead. The evening was further enriched by a captivating performance from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Otepou and Asher McMahon.
List of Winners for 2024
Jason Te Mete -Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi te Rangi, Ngāti Hangarau, Pirirākau
Te Auahatanga o te wā ki Tauranga Moana | Creative of the Year
Tracey Tawhiao - Ngāi te Rangi, Whakatohea, Tuwharetoa
Ngā Puna waihanga mimiti kore o Tauranga Moana | Enduring Artistic Contribution
Thomas Kiwi - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngā Pōtiki, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Hine
Arataki Kiriata o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Film
Antoine Coffin - Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Raukawa, Ngā Puhi
Arataki Rangahau o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Research -
Zena Elliott - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Awa
Arataki Reo Rōreka o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Visual Arts
Joe Harawira - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Tūhourangi
Puke tirotiro whetū o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Customary Knowledge
Garry Nicholas - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngati Haua, Te Atiawa nui tonu, Ngāti Ruanu
Mahi Auaha Kauanuanu o Tauranga Moana | Iconic Creative Project
Whirimako Black - Ngāti Tuhoe, Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Whakatohea, Te Whanau-a-Apanui, Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa
Arataki Toi Ataata o Tauranga Moana | Icon Award: Leadership Music
Joanna Paul - Ngāi Te Rangi
Te Uta ki Ngā Ahumahi Auaha mihi mai i Tauranga Moana | Icon Award: Contribution to Creative Industries
Dame Gillian Karawe Whitehead - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāi Tuhoe
Arataki Tauranga Moana ki te Ao | Icon Award Leadership International