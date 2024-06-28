Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ngā Tohu Toi 2024 Award Winner

Friday, 28 June 2024, 10:56 am
Press Release: Tauranga Moana

Betty- Anne Monga winner of 2023 (with Rachel Scott from Holland Beckett) Arataki Toi Ataata o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Music Photo credit: Mana Media

Ten Māori creatives were honoured at the Ngā Tohu Toi Mo Ngā Uri Iwi o te Rohe o Tauranga Moana awards ceremony held on the eve of Matariki at The Cargo Shed, Tauranga.

Dame Gillian Whitehead, Joanna Paul, Whirimako Black, and others were recognised for their significant contributions to the cultural landscape of Aotearoa. The recipients’ work spans diverse disciplines such as contribution to the arts, visual arts leadership, music, and arts research. Each award was presented with a name reflecting the rich heritage of the Tauranga Moana region.

Held during the Matariki season, a time for remembrance, celebration, and looking ahead, Ngā Tohu Toi recognizes the incredible achievements of Tauranga Moana's creative community. This year marks the third consecutive annual presentation of these awards that honour the vibrant artistic landscape of the region.

“Each award winner has been a trailblazer in sharing our pūrākau (stories) through transformative art experiences,” said Paama-Pengelly, Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust chairperson. “Their contributions have had a profound impact on our people, shaping our regional identity, taking it beyond our borders and inspiring the next generation.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The ceremony served as a special occasion to celebrate the lifetime achievements of these creative whānau (family) alongside their extended whānau and the wider Tauranga Moana community.

Among the distinguished recipients present were Jason Te Mete, Tracey Tawhiao, Thomas Kiwi, Antoine Coffin, Zena Elliot, Joe Harawira, Joanna Paul, and Dame Gillian Whitehead. The evening was further enriched by a captivating performance from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Otepou and Asher McMahon.

List of Winners for 2024

Jason Te Mete  -Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi te Rangi, Ngāti Hangarau, Pirirākau

Te Auahatanga o te wā ki Tauranga Moana | Creative of the Year  

Tracey Tawhiao - Ngāi te Rangi, Whakatohea, Tuwharetoa

Ngā Puna waihanga mimiti kore o Tauranga Moana | Enduring Artistic Contribution  

Thomas Kiwi - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngā Pōtiki, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Hine

Arataki Kiriata o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Film  

Antoine Coffin - Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Raukawa, Ngā Puhi

Arataki Rangahau o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Research -

Zena Elliott - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Awa

Arataki Reo Rōreka o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Visual Arts

Joe Harawira -  Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Tūhourangi

Puke tirotiro whetū o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Customary Knowledge 

Garry Nicholas - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngati Haua, Te Atiawa nui tonu, Ngāti Ruanu

Mahi Auaha Kauanuanu o Tauranga Moana | Iconic Creative Project

Whirimako Black -  Ngāti Tuhoe, Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Whakatohea, Te Whanau-a-Apanui, Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa

Arataki Toi Ataata o Tauranga Moana | Icon Award: Leadership Music

Joanna Paul - Ngāi Te Rangi

Te Uta ki Ngā Ahumahi Auaha mihi mai i Tauranga Moana | Icon Award: Contribution to Creative Industries

Dame Gillian Karawe Whitehead - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāi Tuhoe

Arataki Tauranga Moana ki te Ao | Icon Award Leadership International

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga Moana on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 