Ngā Tohu Toi 2024 Award Winner

Betty- Anne Monga winner of 2023 (with Rachel Scott from Holland Beckett) Arataki Toi Ataata o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Music Photo credit: Mana Media

Ten Māori creatives were honoured at the Ngā Tohu Toi Mo Ngā Uri Iwi o te Rohe o Tauranga Moana awards ceremony held on the eve of Matariki at The Cargo Shed, Tauranga.

Dame Gillian Whitehead, Joanna Paul, Whirimako Black, and others were recognised for their significant contributions to the cultural landscape of Aotearoa. The recipients’ work spans diverse disciplines such as contribution to the arts, visual arts leadership, music, and arts research. Each award was presented with a name reflecting the rich heritage of the Tauranga Moana region.

Held during the Matariki season, a time for remembrance, celebration, and looking ahead, Ngā Tohu Toi recognizes the incredible achievements of Tauranga Moana's creative community. This year marks the third consecutive annual presentation of these awards that honour the vibrant artistic landscape of the region.

“Each award winner has been a trailblazer in sharing our pūrākau (stories) through transformative art experiences,” said Paama-Pengelly, Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust chairperson. “Their contributions have had a profound impact on our people, shaping our regional identity, taking it beyond our borders and inspiring the next generation.”

The ceremony served as a special occasion to celebrate the lifetime achievements of these creative whānau (family) alongside their extended whānau and the wider Tauranga Moana community.

Among the distinguished recipients present were Jason Te Mete, Tracey Tawhiao, Thomas Kiwi, Antoine Coffin, Zena Elliot, Joe Harawira, Joanna Paul, and Dame Gillian Whitehead. The evening was further enriched by a captivating performance from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Otepou and Asher McMahon.

List of Winners for 2024

Jason Te Mete -Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi te Rangi, Ngāti Hangarau, Pirirākau

Te Auahatanga o te wā ki Tauranga Moana | Creative of the Year

Tracey Tawhiao - Ngāi te Rangi, Whakatohea, Tuwharetoa

Ngā Puna waihanga mimiti kore o Tauranga Moana | Enduring Artistic Contribution

Thomas Kiwi - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngā Pōtiki, Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Hine

Arataki Kiriata o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Film

Antoine Coffin - Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Raukawa, Ngā Puhi

Arataki Rangahau o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Research -

Zena Elliott - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Awa

Arataki Reo Rōreka o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Visual Arts

Joe Harawira - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Tūhourangi

Puke tirotiro whetū o Tauranga Moana | Leadership Customary Knowledge

Garry Nicholas - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngati Haua, Te Atiawa nui tonu, Ngāti Ruanu

Mahi Auaha Kauanuanu o Tauranga Moana | Iconic Creative Project

Whirimako Black - Ngāti Tuhoe, Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Te Whakatohea, Te Whanau-a-Apanui, Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa

Arataki Toi Ataata o Tauranga Moana | Icon Award: Leadership Music

Joanna Paul - Ngāi Te Rangi

Te Uta ki Ngā Ahumahi Auaha mihi mai i Tauranga Moana | Icon Award: Contribution to Creative Industries

Dame Gillian Karawe Whitehead - Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāi Tuhoe

Arataki Tauranga Moana ki te Ao | Icon Award Leadership International

