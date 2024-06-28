G Flip: Second Show Added To Meet Demand

The DRUMMER tour is headed to Aotearoa this July and a second show at Auckland’s Powerstation has been added to meet the incredible demand!

Frontier Touring, Chugg Entertainment, Village Sounds and Future Classic are all thrilled to be welcoming high-powered Aussie rocker G Flip back. Last in the country in 2018, G’s highly anticipated return will see them bring The DRUMMER Tour Continued to Auckland’s Powerstation on Tuesday 23 July and a new show on Thursday 25th July.

Frontier Members can access the presale for the new show today, Wednesday 26 June from 2pm NZST before tickets go on sale Thursday 27 June from 3pm NZST. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/gflip.

Since the release of their latest album DRUMMER, G Flip has been on a trajectory to superstardom, becoming the must-see live act of the moment. The success of the album catapulted G onto the global stage, taking the DRUMMER tour across Europe, the US and further afield to sell-out shows and rave review from fans and critics.

A passionate drummer, singer, songwriter and producer, G Flip matches their potent musicianship with equal parts sonic originality and fantastically outspoken point-of-view - an element informed by their experience as a queer, non-binary artist which has attracted many fans into a space where their lived experience is seen, heard and understood.

Selling out most of their headline shows for 2024, G’s exclusive Auckland shows are sure to be no different. Touching back down in New Zealand for two highly anticipated nights of pure euphoria, fans will hear DRUMMER live for the first time! These shows are must see.

