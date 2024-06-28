A Celebration Of The Greatest Moments In Dance Music

Ministry of Sound CLASSICAL returns with its biggest show yet! Kicking off Summer in the southern hemisphere, heading back to Auckland, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth this November & December.

After celebrating a slew of Sold Out shows over consecutive years, your fave epic dance event is back, so get those dancing shoes ready! Immerse yourself in the greatest moments in dance music, Classic Dance Anthems sung by Australia’s best vocalists, accompanied by an incredible orchestra and led by award-winning conductor Vanessa Perica.

(Photo credit/Ruby Bowland)

Back by popular demand, Ministry of Sound CLASSICAL returns this Summer. With an epic festival experience to celebrate the greatest moments in dance music, an incredible lineup of DJs culminating in our stunning CLASSICAL performance and featuring the much-loved Ministry of Sound Orchestra.

With 30 years as the global authority on dance music, nobody knows the classics like Ministry of Sound. Come and relive all the greatest club anthems as you’ve never heard them before! Expect to hear more of the songs you know and love completely remixed, rearranged and reimagined by the Ministry of Sound Orchestra alongside DJ Groove Terminator.

Led by award-winning conductor Vanessa Perica - experience incredible LIVE vocals from some of the country’s most acclaimed vocal talent including: Reigan (ARIA Nominee ‘Dreams’), Karina Chavez (‘Show Me Love’), Rudy (feature artist on Dirty South’s ‘In The Air’), along with powerhouse mainstay of the Classical tour Lady Lyric and Luke Antony (The Voice).

Supported by Tall Paul (UK) in Auckland & Melbourne, Stafford Brothers in Brisbane & Stanton Warriors (UK) in Perth, plus a huge local line up in each city.

EVENT INFORMATION

AUCKLAND | Spark Arena, Sat 9 Nov

Supported by: Tall Paul (UK), General Lee

Presented by TMRW & Redrum

MELBOURNE | Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Sat 16 Nov

Supported by: Tall Paul (UK), John Course, Sunshine & the Disco Faith Choir + Piero

BRISBANE | Riverstage, Sat 30 Nov

Supported by: Stafford Brothers, Sgt Slick, Vinyl Slingers, Rousey

PERTH | Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Fri 13 Dec

Supported by: Stanton Warriors (UK), Sgt Slick, Micah

Presented by TMRW & Mellen Events

