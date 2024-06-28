Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Te Puia Matariki Hautapu Ceremony And Whānau Fun Day Draw Crowds

Friday, 28 June 2024, 5:41 pm
Press Release: Te Puia

Photo: Graeme Murray

There have been moments of deep presence with te taiao at the Hautapu Ceremony, through to tītī tōrea, Matariki arts, crafts, games and a market at Te Puia | New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute today.

The day started with a 5:00am Hautapu Ceremony led by New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute (NZMACI) Pou Tāhū Te Waata Cribb and Te Rāngai Kawa – Te Tokotoru a Manawakotokoto. It showed a deep respect for ancestral practices acknowledging the past, present, and future through three key parts of the dawn ceremony.

Cribb said the morning was awesome with a beautiful turnout.

“The Rāngai took our reading of the stars this morning and we shared the knowledge with the people,” he said.

The first part of the Hautapu Ceremony, Te Tirohanga, looked to the stars for forecasts. Based on these observations, tohunga made predictions about the upcoming year.

The second part, Taki Mōteatea, remembered loved ones who have passed away since the last appearance of Matariki. Those attending the Hautapu Ceremony called out the names of those who have passed in the presence of the star cluster.

The third part, Te Whāngai i ngā whetū, means ‘feeding the stars’. Kūmara was gathered and cooked in the umu and then steam was released into the sky as an offering to replenish the whetu (stars).

The Whānau Fun Day drew families from across Aotearoa and saw 1,200 people attend.

Te Puia General Manager Visitor Experience Denise Emery said she was overwhelmingly delighted with the response from the community and the vibe at the event.

“It’s been very whānau oriented, it’s been relaxed, everybody’s enjoying the music, the weather, games, Matariki storytime, crafts and the market stalls.

“The most popular activity has been the train rides to Pōhutu Geyser, being able to have the concert outside too has been lovely. Sitting outside in the sun on the grass, watching the kids imitating some of the haka moves and wanting to join in filled us with joy.

“The kids I asked today knew it was Matariki, what it meant and how many stars there were. Any kōrero around Matariki is starting to become normalised, and we want that for Te Ao Māori because our culture is beautiful. I hope the Kiwi’s and international manuhiri that came today, now understand a bit more.”

Photo: Graeme Murray

The day also included Pā activities such as Tītī tōrea, rhythmic poi and haka lessons, Matariki crafts and storytime, kiri tuhi face painting, Wānanga Matariki, pōhiri and cultural performances. Manuhiri also explored the Matariki taonga market with contemporary Māori artists and saw the NZ Māori Arts & Crafts Institute artists weaving, wood carving, stone and bone carving. There was also a Kai Marketplace with kai relating to ngā whetū (stars of Matariki).

NZMACI General Manager Eraia Kiel said Matariki has taken off around the country with the revival of these ancient traditions and Te Puia | NZMACI is a great place to celebrate it as it recognises 60 years of protecting, promoting and perpetuating Māori arts, crafts and culture under an Act of Parliament.

“We listened to traditional ancestral karakia today to welcome in the New Year, we had people from all walks of life here, tamariki, mokopuna, kaumātua, kuia, uncles and aunties.

“The Hautapu is tapu – a sacred and special ceremony. It’s important to be present in the beauty of nature and to think about the future. We’re grateful to share it with our community,” he said.

