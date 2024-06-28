SAM MORTON Sprinkles Musical Magic With Debut Album Daffodils & Dirt

SAM MORTON by Anton Corbijn

SAM MORTON, the musical duo comprised of singer, songwriter and acclaimed actor and director Samantha Morton and music producer and co-songwriter Richard Russell, reveal their highly-anticipated Daffodils & Dirt debut album.

Over twelve startling tracks, the pair build a deeply personal musical world that feels simultaneously intimate and delicate yet powerful and tough. The part-autobiographical suite of songs see Russell’s spartan soundscapes providing a rich foundation for Morton’s gorgeous, ethereal vocal, aided by a cast of musical collaborators that include Alabaster DePlume, Laura Groves, Jack Peñate and additional vocalist Ali Campbell (on 'Broxtowe Girl'). Daffodils & Dirt features the previous singles 'Let’s Walk In The Night', 'Cry Without End', 'Double Dip Neon' and 'Hungerhill Road'.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Despite a lifelong love of, and involvement in, music, SAM MORTON is Samantha Morton’s first ever artist project. The collaboration came about after she appeared on Desert Island Discs in October 2020 and Russell happened to be listening. He was struck not only by her song choices (including a shared love of one song in particular: 'I Remember' by Molly Drake) but by the way the music weaved through her lived experiences. The pair connected and corresponded, swapping ideas, sketches and stream-of-consciousnesses. Finally, months later, they met in the studio and engaged in a period of spontaneous, intense and open-ended collaboration, one which proved to be a cathartic musical process for both parties. Daffodils & Dirt, completed during 2023, is the captivating result.

Available digitally and on CD, LP and exclusive indie-store yellow vinyl LP, Daffodils & Dirt is available to order here. The album cover artwork features an archive photograph from acclaimed British-American photographer and visual artist Nick Waplington, who documented life on Nottingham’s Broxtowe Estate at the same time Morton was growing up there in the mid-1980s.

© Scoop Media

