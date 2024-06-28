Kiwi Film ‘Every Little Thing’ Soars At Doc Edge Awards

Film: Every Little Thing (Photo/Supplied)

On Thursday evening Doc Edge held their annual awards as part of the 2024 Doc Edge Festival at the Christchurch Town Hall. Twenty-two awards were announced to honour and celebrate the superb documentaries and filmmakers both from New Zealand and internationally participating in this year’s programme.

The festival, which this year has been supported by ChristchurchNZ and the University of Canterbury and its Kōawa initiative, offers the opportunity for the winners of Best NZ Short, NZ Feature, International Feature and International Short to qualify for consideration for the 2025 Academy Awards.

Every Little Thing from Australian based kiwi director Sally Aitken swooped in to take home an impressive five of seven New Zealand Awards, including: Best Feature, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Cinematography and Best Sound. Aitken’s film follows Terry Masear, who, amidst the glamour of Hollywood finds herself on a transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unravelling a visually captivating and magical tale of love, fragility, and healing. “In discussing what made the best New Zealand Feature so resonant, we recognised it was the true perfection of each craft category working together in a beautiful symphony of sound, picture, pace and story, masterfully conducted by the film’s director.” said the Jury.

Recipient of the Best International Feature went to Sugarcane (Canada, United States). The film is a stunning tribute to the resilience of indigenous people and their way of life from directors Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie. The jury commented: “Sugarcane is an urgent and important message of hope for Indigenous peoples everywhere.”

Best New Zealand Short was awarded to Diary of a Head Injury by director Jonny Kofoed. A bleed on the brain and concussion inspire a crash victim to confront the heartbreak, trauma, and confusion of losing connection with the only person they ever really knew.

Girl of Wind (China) from director Nanhsi Yuen took out the Best International Short. The film follows Yang Yang, a lonely deaf girl who often climbs with her bare hands on top of 500 tall buildings in the city. By chance, Nanhsi met her and the two started to share a special life journey together.

Every year Doc Edge recognises an outstanding contributor to documentary with its prestigious Superhero Award. In 2024 Doc Edge is proud to honour Ted Hope (USA). Ted Hope has produced over 70 films, served as a studio executive for over 60, spearheaded a start-up streamer, co-headed three production companies, led a film society and festival, served as a Professor of Practice at two universities, and founded a post-production facility, two websites, two think tanks, and an app.

The 2024 festival programme boasts 66 feature length and short films, with screenings still happening in Christchurch until 30 June, and more to come in Auckland and Wellington from 3 – 14 July, and online in the Doc Edge Virtual Cinema from 15 – 31 July.

Full list of Doc Edge Awards 2024 Winners:

New Zealand Award Winners

Best New Zealand Short: Diary of a Head Injury (Dir. Jonny Kofoed)

(Dir. Jonny Kofoed) Best New Zealand Feature: Every Little Thing (Dir. Sally Aitken) Special Mention: Pistachio Wars (Dir. Rowan Wernham) Special Mention: Sharko (Dir. Luke Graham)

(Dir. Sally Aitken) Best New Zealand Director: Sally Aitken ( Every Little Thing )

( ) Best New Zealand Editing: Every Little Thing

Best New Zealand Cinematography: Every Little Thing

Best New Zealand Sound: Every Little Thing

Best New Zealand Emerging Filmmaker: Rowan Wernham (Pistachio Wars)

New Zealand Student Award Winners

Best Tertiary Film: No Home Owner (Dir. Gabrielle Maffey)

South Seas Film & Television School, Auckland Special Mention: Underbirds: The Fight to Save the New Zealand Dotterel (Dirs: Brady Clarke, Abi Liddell, Isabella Lewis)

The University of Otago, Dunedin

(Dir. Gabrielle Maffey) South Seas Film & Television School, Auckland Best Secondary School Film: Hounga’ia - Be Grateful (Dir: Mele Tupou)

St Pius X Catholic School, Auckland Special Mention: Telesia 2 the World (a film by Telesia Tanoai II) (Dir. Telesia Ruth Solomon Tanoai)

Samuel Marsden Collegiate, Wellington

(Dir: Mele Tupou) St Pius X Catholic School, Auckland

International Award Winners

Best International Short: Girl of Wind (China, Dir. Nanhsi Yuen) Special Mention: Instruments of a Beating Heart (Japan, Dir. Ema Ryan Yamazaki)

(China, Dir. Nanhsi Yuen) Best International Feature: Sugarcane (Canada, United States, Dirs. Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie) Special Mention: Invisible Nation (United States, Dir. Vanessa Hope)

(Canada, United States, Dirs. Julian Brave NoiseCat, Emily Kassie) Best International Director: Michele Gentile, Marcus Vetter ( War & Justice ) Special Mention: Jalena Keane-Lee ( Standing Above the Clouds )

( ) Best International Editing: We Will Dance Again

Best International Cinematography: I Shall Not Hate

Best International Sound: Sugarcane

Festival Category Winners

Being Oneself: Renee Gracie: Fireproof

Bridges of Understanding: I Shall Not Hate

Democracy on the Edge: Rather Be Ashes Than Dust

Facing the Edge: Invisible Summit

In Truth We Trust: We Will Dance Again

The Edge of Impact: Devi

Immersive Impact Winners

New Zealand Project: Lane 25 (Created by Shivani Karan)

(Created by Shivani Karan) International Project: Murals (Poland, Created by Alex Topaller, Daniel Shapiro)

2024 KEY DATES & VENUES

Christchurch: 19 – 30 June, HOYTS, Lumiere Cinemas, Alice Cinemas,

Christchurch Art Gallery, Town Hall, Tūranga (Central Library), and other locations

Auckland: 3 – 14 July, The Capitol Cinema, Auckland Central Library

Wellington: 3 – 14 July, The Roxy Cinema, Te Auaha Gallery

Nationwide: 15 – 31 July, The Virtual Cinema

