Peggy Gou Drops 'Lobster Telephone' Video

Peggy Gou. Photo/Supplied

Artist, producer, DJ and cultural trailblazer Peggy Gou reveals the video for her current single 'Lobster Telephone'. Starring Peggy herself and directed by Japanese filmmaker Alice Kunisue, it’s the perfect visual to accompany the Salvadore Dali-inspired song; a playful video sees the viewer transported into a surreal parallel realm via textured cinematography, costumes and a unique environment as a troupe of mesmerised, infatuated dancers vie for the attention of a lobster goddess.

'Lobster Telephone' - a perfect distillation of the kind of balmy, technicolour house music that Gou is globally renowned for - is taken from Peggy’s long-awaited debut album I Hear You, out now via XL Recordings. It’s one of many highlights on the album, including the 2023 chart-topping global hit '(It Goes Like) Nanana', her Lenny Kravitz collaboration 'I Believe in Love Again' and the festival-sized anthem '1+1=11' with its accompanying Olafur Eliasson-directed music video.

One of the most hotly-anticipated debut records in recent years, I Hear You sees Gou stepping into the next level of her artistry and boldly claiming her voice through the kaleidoscopic lens of ‘90s house music. The ten-track album is the culmination of years of work for the Korean-born artist who’s uniquely revered as both an underground icon and global sensation. sticking by her own unwavering vision to become one of the most in-demand electronic music artists and DJs in the world.

Talking about I Hear You, Peggy Gou says: “I Hear You is more than just my debut album. It embodies countless hours of dedication in my journey to create something timeless, and is a testament to the power of listening, to ourselves and to each other.”

Praise for I Hear You: "I Hear You isn’t cool. It’s too busy having fun for that" - Sterogum "touches the timeless with an ethos of openness, striking a vibrant and dynamic balance between familiarity and freshness" - Exclaim "This is an album to have fun with, to celebrate with, to enjoy taking part in it’s euphoric expression" - The Line of Best Fit "It’s a sign of the high-energy and captivating year that Gou is about to have with fans new and old from this album" - Narc Magazine

Meanwhile, 2024 has already seen Gou grace the covers of Billboard (US), Vogue Germany and L’Officiel Italia as part of the I Hear You campaign. It’s also a huge year for her in the live arena. Having played to over a million people in 2023, 2024 has seen a string of high-profile appearances at the likes of the Coachella, Ultra, EDC and Primavera festivals alongside a forthcoming headline slot on Glastonbury’s Park Stage this Saturday (29th June) and her biggest headline show to date: at London’s Gunnersbury Park, on 17th August.

Peggy Gou is uniquely revered as both underground icon and global sensation, sticking by her own unwavering vision to become one of the most in-demand electronic musicians and DJs in the world. Having performed to over a million people worldwide in 2023, the self-managed South Korean-born, Berlin-based producer and artist has blazed her own trail as the first Korean DJ to play Berghain, the first female DJ to headline Ushuaïa Ibiza’s closing party and the first woman in over 20 years to appear within the Top 10 of DJ Mag’s annual Top 100 list.

Since 2016, she’s forged a singular blend of club music that’s as forward-thinking as it is nostalgic, finding her global breakthrough with 2018’s Once EP, which birthed hits like 'It Makes You Forget (Itgehane),' and 'Han Jan.' An essential tastemaker, she runs her music and design label Gudu, through which she issued her 2019 critically acclaimed Moment EP, designs her acclaimed Peggy Goods fashion line, and sold out her own London Pleasure Gardens festival for four consecutive years. 2024 will see her biggest ever headline London show when she performs to 25,000 people in Gunnersbury Park in August.

She’s collaborated with everyone from house legend Maurice Fulton (2020’s 'Jigoo') to South Korean counterculture hero OHHYUK (2021’s 'Nabi'), and was enlisted for a 2022 remix of Kylie Minogue’s iconic 'Can’t Get You Out of My Head.' Referred to as “coolest DJ in the world” by Rolling Stone, Gou has graced the cover of Vogue Germany, Vanity Fair Italia, GQ Middle East and Korea, Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia, and others, while boasting collaborations with Louis Vuitton, Mont Blanc and Samsung to name just a few.

She made 2023’s international song of the summer with '(It Goes Like) Nanana,' which topped singles charts in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Greece, as well as the Billboard Dance Airplay chart. The balmy club hit appears on her highly anticipated debut album I Hear You, which arrives in June on XL Recordings. Also featuring her Lenny Kravitz collaboration 'I Believe in Love Again,' the LP sees Gou boldly claiming her voice through the kaleidoscopic lens of ‘90s house music.

