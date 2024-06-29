YAHYAH Releases ‘Whetū Rere’

Celebrating Matariki, YAHYAH drops ‘Whetū Rere’, a stunning Waiata that was written as part of Te Reo Songhubs (curated by Bic Runga).

"‘Whetū Rere’ is a song about returning home. Finding meaning in the stars to guide you back to what truly matters. Family. Your roots. Back to the earth that cultivated the very being of who you are.

It’s acknowledging the impact of your homeland and for me, coming back home was a decision to be refreshed and renewed and closer to whānau.

It’s been exactly what my soul and mental health has needed. This song is a reminder of what’s important to me and hopefully it will resonate and encourage others". - YAHYAH

‘Whetū Rere’ is out now. The music video directed by Tom Grut drops next week.

