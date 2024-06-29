Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Hiatus Kaiyote Unveil New Album 'Love Heart Cheat Code' — Out Now Via Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune

Saturday, 29 June 2024, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Border Music New Zealand

Hiatus Kaiyote releases their highly awaited album Love Heart Cheat Code, via Brainfeeder Records / Ninja Tune. Love Heart Cheat Code is a snapshot of four musicians dancing together on the edge, 11 playful, exuberant tracks that shine light, including previously shared singles 'Everything’s Beautiful,' 'Make Friends,' 'Telescope,' last week’s 'Cinnamon Temple' and album title track 'Love Heart Cheat Code.' Throughout the album, Hiatus Kaiyote emphasises sensing rather than knowing, a type of trust that can only be brought through creative harmony and hours of studio sessions. The result is a wide-eyed, cohesive, yet relaxed body of work that reflects a deeper understanding of themselves and the music they wish to share with the world around them.

On the new album, the band’s direction is not always attained directly; less deliberate, and more via deliberation and drift: in jam sessions that last late into the night and early mornings. The album also features other Melbourne-based musicians like Taylor “Chip” Crawford, who played an instrument of his own invention called the frello; guitarist Tom Martin; and flautist Nikodemos; and the unprecedented addition of a very important creative force: Mario Caldato, whose work with the Beastie Boys and Seu Jorge is the stuff of legends.

Hiatus Kaiyote have always spoken about their albums as microcosms, a complete ecosystem. On Love Heart Cheat Code the band envisioned a strong visual world to coincide with the music and they worked with Sri Lanken born, Toronto based multimedia artist Rajni Perera using one of her paintings as the artwork for the album. Illustrator Chloe Biocca and Grey Ghost then collaborated with the band to create visual symbols and associated artifacts for each of the tracks on the project that pair alongside Rajni’s painting. The artifacts morphed into real products, custom jewellery, edible goods, ranging from the inspired to the haunted and utterly random. Eventually this led the band to conceive of an entirely imagined place, a Love Heart Cheat Code supermarket. The band; its employees who create these products, market them, stack the shelves, clean the aisles. In the banality of creating art into ‘product’ for the modern world the band find solace in each item and song as they are packed with transcendent and resplendent musical magic.

Hiatus Kaiyote consists of Naomi “Nai Palm” Saalfield (guitar, vocals), Paul Bender (bass), Simon Mavin (keys), and Perrin Moss (drums). The band have been sampled by many household names including The Carters (Beyoncé & Jay-Z), Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, Chance The Rapper, and Drake—with whom Nai Palm also collaborated with on his Scorpion album. They’ve also received co-signs from celebrated artists including Kehlani, Willow Smith, Virgil Abloh, among others. Last year, Doja Cat covered Mood Valiant single 'Red Room' at the Live Lounge in Los Angeles and has continued to perform the song across her tour.

© Scoop Media

