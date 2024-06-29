Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Introducing Dom Sensitive (Wireheads) With New Single ‘R&D’; Debut Album Leather Trim Out September 27 Via Dinosaur City

Saturday, 29 June 2024, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Dinosaur City Records

Introducing Dom Sensitive, the exciting new project from acclaimed Yartapuulti/Port Adelaide musician Dom Trimboli (Wireheads, Dom & the Wizards and Critical Energy). Out June 28 is lead single ‘R&D’, Dom’s first release under the moniker, which comes alongside the announcement of debut album Leather Trim, out Friday, September 27 via Dinosaur City. To celebrate his new single, Dom will play a live show at Thornbury Bowls next Saturday, July 6 with support from ZIPPER, SOLDER and Babyccino. Tickets HERE.

‘R&D’ is propelled by a gritty bassline laid down by Ricky Albeck, haunting organ courtesy of Wireheads collaborator Vic Conrad and vocal contributions from Georgia Oatley. Dom studied and heavily pursued the bottom end sounds of GZA’s ‘4th Chamber’ when writing the track, which he shares, is “as close to making a proper hip-hop track as I’ll likely ever get; Vic’s organ part integral to achieving it”.

Dom adds, “R&D is the sonic manifestation of honing one’s artistic prowess; the sound of consistently doing things differently because you want a different result. I asked so many people so many questions about so many things during the writing and recording of this. I had originally written the opening line “there are fourteen days in a fortnight” for a track I was working on called ‘Facts Machine’ – look out for that on the next album!”

Dom Sensitive isn't just a name change; it's an utterly captivating, hyper-stylised and at times completely bizarre revolution from a prolific artist whose impressive back-catalogue of recorded material spans over a decade. Fuelled by late nights at Milestone Studios on Peramangk Country in the Adelaide Hills with good friend and collaborator Tom Spall (The High Beamers, Body Horror), debut album Leather Trim was carefully created one track at a time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“[Tom and I would] routinely enter the studio after dark, reappearing again for breakfast with a newly completed track. We repeated this process until we had more or less filled a 12-inch LP to the brim,” Dom shares.

Dom’s debut album Leather Trim is inspired by patchwork hip-hop production, autobiographical fiction and heart-on-ya-sleeve psychedelia. An extravagant and highly spirited journey from start to finish, the record is laden with streams of sentimental sentences, loopy mechanical junk-yard rhythms, wacky samples, wayward pianos, abundant studio trickery and oceans of tape echo.

Dom’s knack for writing surreal, evocative and clever lyrics is on relentless display across the album, which features his most enthralling narratives to date. Core themes are carefully disguised with ambiguous metaphors and perfectly implemented (albeit seemingly exaggerated) details, which give the listener a sense they’re wandering through the set of an epic novel. At times, the words are delivered with the flow of the rapper he’s always hinted at becoming, allowing for a cascade of concepts and syllables to fly from his tongue at a remarkably swift pace. There are also sincere and candid moments scattered throughout, which find him occasionally attempting to croon in his own modest nonchalance.

Dom shares the records’ sound is “not dissimilar to a slightly malfunctioning vintage robot playing backing tracks at an eccentric open mic night. The robot was quite likely a very well-appointed unit in its day and the people with the microphones utilise funny turns of phrase.” Guest appearances from fellow South Australian musical veterans Georgia Oatley, Vic Conrad, Liam Kenny, Ricky Albeck and Brad Cameron combine with Tom Spall’s innovative instrumentation and production, adding extra depth and flavour to the record’s deluxe sound palette.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Dinosaur City Records on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 