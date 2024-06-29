Introducing Dom Sensitive (Wireheads) With New Single ‘R&D’; Debut Album Leather Trim Out September 27 Via Dinosaur City

Introducing Dom Sensitive, the exciting new project from acclaimed Yartapuulti/Port Adelaide musician Dom Trimboli (Wireheads, Dom & the Wizards and Critical Energy). Out June 28 is lead single ‘R&D’, Dom’s first release under the moniker, which comes alongside the announcement of debut album Leather Trim, out Friday, September 27 via Dinosaur City. To celebrate his new single, Dom will play a live show at Thornbury Bowls next Saturday, July 6 with support from ZIPPER, SOLDER and Babyccino. Tickets HERE.

‘R&D’ is propelled by a gritty bassline laid down by Ricky Albeck, haunting organ courtesy of Wireheads collaborator Vic Conrad and vocal contributions from Georgia Oatley. Dom studied and heavily pursued the bottom end sounds of GZA’s ‘4th Chamber’ when writing the track, which he shares, is “as close to making a proper hip-hop track as I’ll likely ever get; Vic’s organ part integral to achieving it”.

Dom adds, “R&D is the sonic manifestation of honing one’s artistic prowess; the sound of consistently doing things differently because you want a different result. I asked so many people so many questions about so many things during the writing and recording of this. I had originally written the opening line “there are fourteen days in a fortnight” for a track I was working on called ‘Facts Machine’ – look out for that on the next album!”

Dom Sensitive isn't just a name change; it's an utterly captivating, hyper-stylised and at times completely bizarre revolution from a prolific artist whose impressive back-catalogue of recorded material spans over a decade. Fuelled by late nights at Milestone Studios on Peramangk Country in the Adelaide Hills with good friend and collaborator Tom Spall (The High Beamers, Body Horror), debut album Leather Trim was carefully created one track at a time.

“[Tom and I would] routinely enter the studio after dark, reappearing again for breakfast with a newly completed track. We repeated this process until we had more or less filled a 12-inch LP to the brim,” Dom shares.

Dom’s debut album Leather Trim is inspired by patchwork hip-hop production, autobiographical fiction and heart-on-ya-sleeve psychedelia. An extravagant and highly spirited journey from start to finish, the record is laden with streams of sentimental sentences, loopy mechanical junk-yard rhythms, wacky samples, wayward pianos, abundant studio trickery and oceans of tape echo.

Dom’s knack for writing surreal, evocative and clever lyrics is on relentless display across the album, which features his most enthralling narratives to date. Core themes are carefully disguised with ambiguous metaphors and perfectly implemented (albeit seemingly exaggerated) details, which give the listener a sense they’re wandering through the set of an epic novel. At times, the words are delivered with the flow of the rapper he’s always hinted at becoming, allowing for a cascade of concepts and syllables to fly from his tongue at a remarkably swift pace. There are also sincere and candid moments scattered throughout, which find him occasionally attempting to croon in his own modest nonchalance.

Dom shares the records’ sound is “not dissimilar to a slightly malfunctioning vintage robot playing backing tracks at an eccentric open mic night. The robot was quite likely a very well-appointed unit in its day and the people with the microphones utilise funny turns of phrase.” Guest appearances from fellow South Australian musical veterans Georgia Oatley, Vic Conrad, Liam Kenny, Ricky Albeck and Brad Cameron combine with Tom Spall’s innovative instrumentation and production, adding extra depth and flavour to the record’s deluxe sound palette.

