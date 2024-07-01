Mg Mystics Defeat Trident Homes Tactix 61-49 In Christchurch

Back to full strength, the MG Mystics sent a warning shot to the rest of the field after posting a comprehensive 61-49 win over the table-topping Trident Homes Tactix in Christchurch on Sunday.

Welcoming key performers Grace Nweke and Peta Toeava back to the fold for the first time in several weeks, the pair getting through just over 30 minutes each on court, the return of confidence to the side was all too evident.

Dominating throughout, the potency between mercurial wing attack Toeava and strike shooting weapon Nweke had a ripple-on effect for the visitors, who, in the process, have set the competition alight with their win.

Enjoying 14 more shots at goal, the Mystics were imperious in leaving the Tactix on the back foot throughout, leaving the home side conceding their highest score this season.

Without Erikana Pedersen, who suffered an ankle injury leading into the game, the Tactix opted for Greer Sinclair, getting her first start at centre, and Kimiora Poi at wing attack, to guide their attack line.

With shooters Ellie Bird and Nweke being the key figures for each side, big defence was an early feature where plenty of patience was required to work the ball into the circle.

Taking a little time to settle, once they found their groove, the well-credentialled pairing of Nweke and Toeava broke the game wide open. Conducting the attack end while opening her bag of feeding tricks to Nweke, the magic of Toeava put the Mystics firmly in the box seat.

At the other end, Phoenix Karaka and Carys Stythe did a fine job in denying the Tactix shooting options, to cause inaccuracy with feeds and shooting wobbles which proved costly for the home side.

Blowing the Tactix completely off-course, five straight goals to end the first quarter handed the Mystics a healthy 21-11 lead at the first break.

Nweke and Toeava were rested for the second quarter with Hannah Glen taking over under the hoop while a mixture of Tayla Earle, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Katie Te Ao and Kayla Jonson filled the midcourt positions. Coming on late in the first quarter, Filda Vui keep a clean sheet with her shooting.

The home side made a better fist of the second spell but still found the passage to goal a challenging assignment.

A reshuffle in their defence line, with Kate Lloyd coming off the bench to goalkeeper, and Jane Watson and Karin Burger moving to goal and wing defence, respectively, helped the Tactix get their hands on more defensive gains as they chipped into the deficit.

However, they were left with plenty of food for thought when the Mystics led 31-24 at the main break.

Toeava and Nweke returned to the action for the third quarter, coinciding with another dominant 15 minutes for the Mystics.

That was reinforced at the other end of the court where Karaka, Stythe and Sokolich-Beatson were a constant thorn in disrupting the Tactix attacking fortunes.

In a desperate bid to change the dynamics, Aliyah Dunn was introduced for Bird, under the hoop, while Vika Koloto took over at wing attack. It did little to diminish the prowess of a ruthless Mystics team, who continued to dominate across all facets while storming to a 49-35 advantage at the last turn.

With lynchpins Nweke and Toeava retaining their spots for the first half of the final quarter in the run home, the chances of the Tactix making significant inroads remained slim.

Official Result and Stats:

Trident Homes Tactix:

49

MG Mystics:

61

Champion Data Match Centre

Shooting Stats - Tactix:

Ellie Bird 19/21 (90%)

Te Paea Selby-Rickit 15/21 (71%)

Aliyah Dunn 13/13 (100%)

Jess Allan 2/3 (67%)

Shooting Stats - Mystics:

Grace Nweke 41/46 (89%)

Filda Vui 13/16 (81%)

Hannah Glen 4/6 (67%)

Dani Binks 3/4 (75%)

ANZ Fans' Player of the Match:

Grace Nweke

