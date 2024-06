NJPW Tamashii Returns To Christchurch, NZ Sunday 28 July! – Live Pro Wrestling

#njpwTAMASHII returns to #Christchurch, New Zealand next month, get ready for a special One Night Only event on Sunday 28 July.

The Rolleston College Auditorium will host this exclusive event.

Tickets are on sale at @eventfindanz, book now!

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/new-japan-tamashii-new-japan-pro-wrestling/rolleston

#njpw #njtamashii #Rolleston #RogueArmy #NZDojo #FaleDojo

https://web.facebook.com/share/r/YrsxvpgRM6dNo7zF/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media