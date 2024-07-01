Anna Coddington Releases New Album

Anna Coddington has released her stunning new album, TE WHAKAMIHA.

The funk-filled album, TE WHAKAMIHA sees Anna writing a full body of work featuring te reo Māori for the first time in her career. Created by Coddington alongside longtime collaborators and band, The Appreciations (Jol Mulholland, Mike Hall and Fen Ikner).

The album’s title TE WHAKAMIHA comes from a rough translation of the name of Coddington’s longtime band - The Appreciations. The name also shows an expression of gratitude to Coddington’s dual journeys in music and in te reo Māori.

After spending years studying te reo Māori, 2021 saw Coddington release MANA-WĀ-HINE, an award-winning release featuring tracks from the album BEAMS translated into te reo Māori. TE WHAKAMIHA is Coddington’s first entirely new project created in te reo Māori, with sprinklings of English throughout.

Across eight tracks, the album encompasses Prince-inspired funk, neo-soul, R&B and disco vibes, presenting te reo Māori in a unique style and sound. Playful throughout with memorable hooks and singalong choruses in both te reo and English, TE WHAKAMIHA is a release with its own vibe and style, yet distinctly belongs to Coddington.

The album includes previously released singles ‘Mōhou Rā’, ‘Katuarehe’ and a collaboration with Troy Kingi, ‘Honey Back’

