Shapeshifter Announce 25th Anniversary Aotearoa Summer Shows!

Hot on the heels of their SOLD-OUT Winter 25th Anniversary shows, New Zealand sonic heavyweights Shapeshifter are pleased to announce two sizzling summer shows this December in Havelock North and the Coromandel, performing their Shapeshifter 25th Anniversary Set at two of the band's favourite summer locations.

Exclusive limited edition reissues of all seven Shapeshifter studio LPs and Shapeshifter Live. This is the first time ever that Shapeshifter Live and Real Time have been available on vinyl!

Don’t miss your chance to secure these rare gems.

“What an incredible 25 years it's been! It's an absolute blessing to have had such an amazing journey so far. We can't wait to celebrate with the best fans in the world, play some tunes from over the years, and throw in a few surprises, too!” - Shapeshifter

Throughout Shapeshifter’s remarkable 25 year journey, the band's transcendent sound has taken them from sweaty clubs to packed festival fields and arenas. They’ve embarked on record-breaking New Zealand tours, featured at iconic festivals worldwide, and performed sold-out headlining shows across Europe. The band’s four EPs and seven LPs - three with platinum sales - have earned the band multiple music awards and garnered them an army of fans who return to relive the experience time and time again.

Image Credit: Mark Russell

Now, off the back of four sold-out winter dates, Shapeshifter is inviting fans to join them in the heat of summer to celebrate their 25th anniversary in Havelock North and the Coromandel. Don’t miss out on SHAPESHIFTER25.

Celebrating 25 years of Shapeshifter - with support from friends Sunshine Sound System and George FM’s Sin in Havelock North and, in the Coromandel: the legendary Chali 2na (Jurassic 5, Ozomatli) with his three-piece band ‘The House Of Vibe’ accompanied by Paige Julia to warm things up.

General on-sale for tickets is Monday, July 1st at 8:00am via www.shapeshifter.co.nz.

South Island fans fear not - there’s a very special announcement coming your way shortly.

Havelock North - Saturday, December 7th, Black Barn

With Sunshine Sound System and George FM’s Sin

Coromandel - Saturday, December 28th, Coroglen Tavern

With Chali 2na and Paige Julia

General on sale Monday July 1st - 8:00am

About Shapeshifter: Since their formation in Christchurch in 1999, Shapeshifter has crafted a unique blend of heavy Pacific-soul, drum and bass, and electronica, becoming trailblazers in Aotearoa's electronic music scene and elevating them to household name status. Their seamless genre fusion and engaging and energetic live performances have also propelled them to pioneer status on the global stage.

2024 sees the band continue to keep it fresh as on their 25th anniversary they continue to innovate in the ever-evolving musical landscape. Consistently delivering the sweet spot between familiarity and reinvention and serving as a source of inspiration for a new generation of musicians.

Crafted by a living, breathing band of musicians, with all the form-changing sonic possibilities live instrumentation offers. Shapeshifter is a five-strong lineup consisting of P.Digsss (vocals), Sam Trevethick (guitar/synths/sampler), Nick Robinson (bass/synths), Dan McGruer (synths/sampler), and Darren Mathiassen (drums).

