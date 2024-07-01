Whānau Ora Day – Free Event For All

Puanga is a time for celebration and coming together, as such this year’s Whānau Ora day event organised by Te Oranganui will look to Puanga to provide inspiration. Whānau Ora day is open to the whole community to attend and is free for all. The second year of the annual event will see a venue shift, to the Whanganui Racecourse, but the energy and intention of the event remains.

“Te Oranganui are excited to once again host Whānau Ora Day for our community. Whānau Ora is about whānau determining their own outcomes, for them to dream together to realise their aspirations, and we are extremely privileged to be able to play a supporting role in that. Like last year we’ve invited organisations, services and kaupapa to come together with us, to provide a fun-filled day for young, old and everyone in between” said Wheturangi Walsh-Tapiata, Mātaiwhetū at Te Oranganui.

The event will run from 10am until 3pm on the 20th of July, and will be jam packed full of entertainment, kapa haka, activities, kai, health, and other services, and so much more. There will be dedicated spaces for kaumātua and specific activities for tamariki. Fun for the whole whānau.

“Puanga for us heralds the new year, and what better time to come together as a community to celebrate the essence of our community – our whānau. Puanga is a time to celebrate our achievements and to focus on the year ahead, it’s a time to reflect, to plan and to feel a part of something bigger than one self. Whānau can achieve amazing things and with the support of our community, the possibilities are endless”.

The event also provides the opportunity for whānau to engage with services, community groups and organisations who are doing great mahi across the Whanganui, Rangitīkei, Ruapehu and South Taranaki region. This is an opportunity to showcase Whānau Ora in action. Those interested in holding a stall or activity are invited to contact the team on events@teoranganui.co.nz for further information.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

