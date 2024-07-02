JPEGMAFIA (US) Returning To AU & NZ For The LAY DOWN MY LIFE TOUR – February & March 2025

MG Live, I OH YOU & Frontier Touring are excited to announce the return of multi-talented experimental rapper, producer and performer JPEGMAFIA to Australia and New Zealand next February and March.

Peggy will kick off his biggest tour run to date at Auckland’s Powerstation on Wednesday 26 February. The rapper will then head over to Australia for shows at The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, on Friday 28 February, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Tuesday 4 March and Melbourne’s The Timber Yard on Friday 7 March before rounding out his tour with a final show on Saturday 8 March at Metropolis Fremantle.

Frontier Memberpresale commencesWednesday 3 Julyfrom10am local time before tickets go on saleFriday 5 Julyfrom11am local.Tickets viafrontiertouring.com/jpegmafia.

Last on our shores in 2023 with exclusive shows in Sydney and Melbourne as well as performing across Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 edition of Listen Out Festival, Peggy’s return in 2025 will be his most highly anticipated visit yet. Following incredible performances and stellar reviews from fans and critics, there is no doubt JPEGMAFIA is in high demand.

“Peggy is simply an incredible rapper – and arguably an even better producer… it’s here onstage that Peggy truly shines” – Purple Sneakers

“Peggy is a beast of a performer.” – AU Review

“He'll do a lap of the stage without missing a single bar. He might even just sing 'Call Me Maybe' acapella and get the audience to singalong with him. Why not? It's his party, after all.” – Scenestr

A leader in the experimental rap scene, JPEGMAFIA has made an impressive mark on the genre with a creative flair that holds no boundaries. Peggy leaves no stone unturned in his live shows, bringing a chaotic energy that makes him truly one of a kind – a quality which has earned him global recognition and a loyal legion of fans around the world.

Since his last visit, JPEGMAFIA has been busy behind the scenes adding to his producer credits, producing six tracks on Kanye West’s highly-esteemed album, VULTURES 1. Riding on the success of his 2023 album, SCARING THE HOES which he performed for fans down under on his last visit, Peggy kicked off the year releasing new single ‘don’t rely on other men’ taken from his upcoming album due later this year. The release well and truly reignited the flame with fans speculating something big from Peggy and 2024 is proving to be just that, with the rapper returning to Australia and New Zealand as part of his headline world tour LAY DOWN MY LIFE – his biggest to date.

Don’t miss the epic return of JPEGMAFIA as his exceptional live presence lights up stages across Australia and New Zealand in February and March 2025.

JPEGMAFIA

LAY DOWN MY LIFE TOUR

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

FEBRUARY & MARCH 2025

Presented by MG Live, I OH YOU, Frontier Touring and triple j

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/jpegmafia

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 3 July (10am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 5 July (11am local time)

Wednesday 26 February

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

18+

ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 28 February

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

18+

ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 4 March

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Friday 7 March

The Timber Yard | Melbourne, VIC

18+

moshtix.com.au

Saturday 8 March

Metropolis Fremantle | Fremantle, WA

18+

oztix.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

