Dates Announced For The 2024 Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail: Celebrating 10 Years And Expanding!

Taranaki, New Zealand – 23 June 2024 – The much-anticipated dates for the 2024 Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail are now set!

Mark your calendars for 1 - 10 November 2024 to experience the inspiring and innovative sustainable practices showcased across Taranaki’s beautiful region.

Celebrating a Decade of Sustainability

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail, a milestone that calls for celebration! Over the past decade, the Trail has grown in scope and impact, inspiring countless individuals and families to adopt sustainable practices and fostering a strong sense of community. Sustainable Backyards Trails invites everyone to join in the celebrations, commemorating this significant achievement.

Exciting Expansion: Introducing the Sustainable Builds and Farms Trails

This year, organisers are thrilled to announce the expansion of the event to become Taranaki Sustainable Trails: Backyards, Builds and Farms. Between 11 - 17 November 2024, visitors will have the opportunity to explore incredible initiatives focusing on local farms, producers, and sustainable building projects throughout Taranaki. This expansion reflects a commitment to showcasing a broader range of sustainable practices and supporting the diverse efforts of the Taranaki community.

Collaborative Highlight: Joining Forces with Permaculture in New Zealand (PiNZ)

A special feature of this year's Trail is our collaboration with Permaculture in New Zealand (PiNZ). On the final weekend of the Backyards Trail, 9 - 10 November 2024, the Trail will converge with PiNZ’s national hui at the inspiring Green School New Zealand campus near Ōakura. Not a PiNZ member yet? The public can purchase an afternoon pass to pick and choose from a variety of knowledgeable workshops, facilitators and notable speakers offering a rich array of learning opportunities and discussions on sustainable living and permaculture practices.

Event Details:

Taranaki Sustainable Backyards Trail: 1 - 10 November 2024

1 - 10 November 2024 Sustainable Builds and Sustainable Farms Trails: 11 - 17 November 2024

11 - 17 November 2024 PiNZ National Hui: 9 - 10 November 2024

The Sustainable Backyards Trail is supported by and runs alongside the Centuria Garden Festival. The Fringe Garden Festival and Taranaki Arts Trail also run at the same dates providing 10 days of boundless ways to explore the region.

Stay tuned for further announcements on event highlights, workshops, and tours planned for this year’s Sustainable Trails. For more information, visit the Sustainable Backyards Trail website or follow on social media.

Join in on the celebrations of a decade of sustainability and exploring the future of sustainable living in Taranaki!

