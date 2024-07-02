Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

'Me Today' Welcomes Douyin Superstar Liu Yuan Yuan To Aotearoa

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 10:05 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

The Me Today Team with Liu Yuan Yuan on her arrival in New Zealand
Image /Supplied

Kiwi Natural Health and Skincare company Me Today is proud to announce the arrival of motivational speaker, musician and Douyin influencer Liu Yuan Yuan to New Zealand as the brand strengthens its presence in the Chinese Market.

With an online following of more than 25 million across Chinese social media, including 19 million followers on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), Liu arrived in New Zealand on Monday. Liu will spend the week immersing herself with the Me Today team, experiencing and showcasing the sights and sounds of Aotearoa to her vast online audience. Her visit will conclude with two live streaming sessions back into China from Auckland showcasing the Me Today products directly to her engaged and loyal audience.

This visit follows a hugely successful trip to New Zealand by famous Douyin influencer Momo. Momo visited New Zealand in April to experience the brand first hand and meet the Me Today team. Momo has five million followers on Douyin and continues to promote the Me Today brand in China alongside a growing network of Chinese key opinion leaders.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“It is fantastic to be welcoming Liu to New Zealand,” says Me Today Founder Michael Kerr. “Liu is an impressive talent and we are excited to have the opportunity to partner with her. This is an incredibly proud moment in the journey of the Me Today business to have the support and endorsement of such a notable Chinese personality.”

Across her visit Liu will have the chance to experience the natural beauty and culture of New Zealand, offering significant tourism exposure for New Zealand to the Chinese Market.

Liu’s visit comes as Me Today confirms it has signed a full suite of commercial agreements with a large Chinese sports nutrition company for a licensing arrangement which would see the brand included in its extensive product portfolio. The arrangement is an exciting partnership which, as well as creating new revenue, will increase global brand visibility, provide access to new product development concepts and potential manufacturing benefits from economies of scale.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from 818 Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 