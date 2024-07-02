'Me Today' Welcomes Douyin Superstar Liu Yuan Yuan To Aotearoa

The Me Today Team with Liu Yuan Yuan on her arrival in New Zealand

Image /Supplied

Kiwi Natural Health and Skincare company Me Today is proud to announce the arrival of motivational speaker, musician and Douyin influencer Liu Yuan Yuan to New Zealand as the brand strengthens its presence in the Chinese Market.

With an online following of more than 25 million across Chinese social media, including 19 million followers on Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), Liu arrived in New Zealand on Monday. Liu will spend the week immersing herself with the Me Today team, experiencing and showcasing the sights and sounds of Aotearoa to her vast online audience. Her visit will conclude with two live streaming sessions back into China from Auckland showcasing the Me Today products directly to her engaged and loyal audience.

This visit follows a hugely successful trip to New Zealand by famous Douyin influencer Momo. Momo visited New Zealand in April to experience the brand first hand and meet the Me Today team. Momo has five million followers on Douyin and continues to promote the Me Today brand in China alongside a growing network of Chinese key opinion leaders.

“It is fantastic to be welcoming Liu to New Zealand,” says Me Today Founder Michael Kerr. “Liu is an impressive talent and we are excited to have the opportunity to partner with her. This is an incredibly proud moment in the journey of the Me Today business to have the support and endorsement of such a notable Chinese personality.”

Across her visit Liu will have the chance to experience the natural beauty and culture of New Zealand, offering significant tourism exposure for New Zealand to the Chinese Market.

Liu’s visit comes as Me Today confirms it has signed a full suite of commercial agreements with a large Chinese sports nutrition company for a licensing arrangement which would see the brand included in its extensive product portfolio. The arrangement is an exciting partnership which, as well as creating new revenue, will increase global brand visibility, provide access to new product development concepts and potential manufacturing benefits from economies of scale.

