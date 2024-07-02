Doug Ellin Launches Brand New Podcast: "Is That Something You Might Be Interested In?"

Doug Ellin (Photo/Supplied)

After co-hosting two hugely successful podcasts over the last few years (‘Victory the Podcast’ & ‘Hollywood Wayz’ aka ‘Ramble On’), Doug Ellin is back in the hot seat, this time hosting his very own show. ‘is that something you might be interested in’ (taken from the line made famous by Bob Ryan (Late Actor Martin Landau) in ‘Entourage’). The podcast launched recently, much to the delight of Doug’s many fans.

Doug Ellin (Emmy Award® winning Creator of ‘Entourage’) is back with a unique, funny, smart, witty and insightful interactive podcast. Over the last four years, ‘Victory the Podcast’ had become weekly appointment listening (having started in June 2020 as a fun and creative outlet to keep Doug and the guys - Kevin Dillon & Kevin Connolly, occupied during the pandemic), just like the TV Show ‘Entourage’ was appointment viewing when it screened weekly on our TV screens back in 2004. Doug has attracted a cult following from all over the globe with Australia being one of his biggest markets. With 15 Million+ downloads, reaching #1 Apple Podcasts in the U.S, Canada, Australia and many territories around the world, the fandom has spilled over to his social media channels, where Doug regularly interacts with fans.

With this new podcast, Doug plans to bring on special guests and talk about subjects that matter most to him: focusing on TV, Film, Food, Social issues and Pickleball, as well as behind-the-scenes stories of his time in Hollywood, how he got into the business and of course some anecdotes relating to ‘Entourage.’

Recent Podcast Reviews:

“Passionate, flinty and always opinionated, Doug’s stories from the creative trenches are fascinating and often inspirational. Whether tales from the making of his classic ‘Entourage’ series or the torturous path to ‘Ramble On’ Doug tells it like it is.” – Thornyexmachina

“Doug should have a prime time show on SiriusXM. Great insights, memorable stories, astute analysis.” – Ratin’ It

“After the first episode it quickly reminded me why Doug is one of my favorite writers. I love the insight into his backstory and how it connects to his writer’s approach. Doug has found the right balance between Hollywood life and history in the game, without the polarizing topics. Love the show and he’s still the reason I got into writing.” – Jay from Austin

“Doug’s unfiltered opinions and interesting behind the scenes Hollywood stories surprisingly has me hooked on this podcast.. I really enjoy his stories that shine a light on how Hollywood works. Keep up the great work Doug.” – Coopz

“Thanks Doug, always enjoy listening to your stories and ideas. Loved Entourage and am hanging for Ramble On! Keep going mate. Love from Australia” – Dougie1710

About Doug’s forthcoming TV Show ‘Ramble On’*

In 2022, the newly created, independent entertainment company ‘Angry Lunch’ announced the brand new series Ramble On featuring the all-star cast of: Charlie Sheen, Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Martin Sheen, Kimiko Glenn (Liza on Demand, Orange is the New Black), John C. McGinley (Scrubs), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos), Zulay Henao, Mark Cuban, James Hiroyuki Liao (The Dropout), Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows), Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) and Entourage alum, Emmanuelle Chriqui (Superman & Lois). This original series is created by Doug Ellin (Entourage).

Charlie Sheen, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon star as themselves in the scripted dramedy. Immersed in real life, about Hollywood veterans looking to reinvent their voices, alongside up and comers looking to establish their own. Ramble On reteams many of the Entourage collaborators and marks the return to series for Charlie Sheen, since his turn on the Emmy-winning show ‘Two and A Half Men.’

*Doug is currently pitching the TV Show pilot to various networks and streamers. He discusses major developments on the podcast and highlights the behind-the-scenes process and compares it to what it was like when ‘Entourage’ was in the exact same phase (an interesting insight that was never shared back in those days). Doug will also be releasing the trailer across his social media platforms very soon.

About Doug Ellin:

Emmy Award® winning ‘Entourage’ creator Doug Ellin is an American screenwriter and Film / TV Director. Doug is best known for creating the HBO iconic television series. He also served as executive producer, director, head writer and supporting actor for the series. Doug also wrote, Directed and produced the 2015 film adaptation of ‘Entourage.’

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Doug moved to Los Angeles in the early '90s to become a stand-up comedian. He realized, however, that he was much funnier as a writer and decided to devote himself to writing screenplays. By day he worked in the mail room at New Line Cinema, and by night he wrote spec comedy scripts. One of those scripts eventually found its way into the hands of producer Mike DeLuca, who immediately saw promise in Doug, as a writer and director. Bestowing his trust onto the young filmmaker, DeLuca funded Doug's first short film called ‘The Pitch’ (1993). The film starred a pre-‘Friends’ David Schwimmer and earned Doug a spot in the prestigious ‘American Film Institute.’ When he graduated from AFI in 1996, Doug set out to make his first movie, the indie comedy ‘Phat Beach’ (1996). Soon after, he followed it up with ‘Kissing a Fool’ (1998), which again starred David Schwimmer. Next up, Doug landed a staff writing job on the ABC sitcom ‘Life with Bonnie’ (ABC, 2002-04), starring Bonnie Hunt. Doug realised that he enjoyed the immediacy of television and decided to write a pilot script about a young up-and-coming movie star and his long-time group of friends. The pilot was called ‘Entourage’ and in 2004 HBO aired the first season. The show was a breakout success for the network and ran for eight seasons, before airing its final episode in 2011. Doug returned to the ‘Entourage’ world in 2015 by writing and directing a feature film reboot that premiered in the summer of 2015.

