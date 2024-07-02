Australia’s Own Supercross Superstars, Jett & Hunter Lawrence, Lead AUSX Open Reboot At Marvel Stadium

World renowned Supercross stars and iconic Queensland brothers, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, have teamed up with an experienced Australian event promotion team to bring their favourite Australian event, the AUSX Open, back to Marvel Stadium on November 30.

In addition to being instrumental in the event’s comeback, the duo is set for a heroes’ homecoming with their long-awaited return to racing in their home country after five years of international racing success in Europe and the USA.

The most dominate siblings in supercross and motocross history will whip their Australian fans into a frenzy as they descend on Melbourne on their Honda CRF450RWE’s, hellbent to taste success in front of their home crowd for one night only.

The exciting news is a double whammy for Australian moto fans with the added surprise return of the country’s most popular Supercross event, as the AUSX Open, will form part of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship’s fifth and final round, at Marvel Stadium.

The last AUSX Open event was held in 2019, pre COVID, before the event was placed on hold indefinitely and saw more than 35,000 fans pack Marvel Stadium on the same day, November 30 for what was, and still is, the largest single day Supercross event held in the Southern Hemisphere. Jett made his professional Supercross debut at the event as a 16-year-old in the SX2 class.

Exactly 5-years later, the now 20-year-old Jett Lawrence – has earned some of the largest accolades in his sport. He is currently the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship 450SX Champion, 2023 SuperMotocross World Champion, 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 450 Champion and 2024 AMA 450SX Rookie of the Year. He has amassed a staggering 7 class championships in the USA since 2020 and is already one of the most decorated athletes in the sport.

His older brother Hunter, 24, is hot on his heels having moved up to the 450 class this year with the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship 250 Championship and the 2023 Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Coast titles under his belt - along with 2-time Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championships 250SX West Runner-Ups (2022, 2021).

Jett Lawrence is excited to make an emphatic return to both Australia and the AUSX Open.

“It was a special moment for me when I made my Supercross pro debut at the AUSX Open in 2019 and I am well overdue to race at home in front of the Aussie fans who have supported us so much in our journey. We made a few calls and are ecstatic to see it come (back) to life,” said J Lawrence.

Hunter Lawrence discussed the brothers’ ongoing support from Aussie fans and that he can’t wait to see what will unfold at Marvel Stadium.

“We’ve been lucky to have had so much support from Australia throughout our racing careers and have wanted to go back and race at home for a while. This year, finally, we have been able to make it happen and we’re especially excited to do it by bringing back an iconic event like the AUSX Open. I can’t wait to see all the fans going wild in Marvel Stadium - it’s going to be huge,” said H Lawrence.

AUSX Open Motorsport & Strategic Adviser, Eric Peronnard stressed the impact that Jett and Hunter will have on the event, and what it will mean to fans.

“In a Supercross world dominated by the Lawrence brothers, having these two prodigies attend and race the rebooted AUSX Open, is a phenomenal outcome for the event,” said Peronnard.

“After five incredible years in Europe and the US, Jett and Hunter are ready to celebrate their many victories and the Aussie fans who have supported them from day one.

“Jett has obviously been dominating and Hunter has made a significant impact in the 450 class, which will make for fantastic fan viewing as they battle it out on home soil, at world-class Marvel stadium. Today is a good day to be a supercross fan in Australia.”

The concept behind the AUSX Open is to offer fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to witness the world’s best racers without traveling to the USA, paired with epic Freestyle Motocross stunts, live music, and pyrotechnics.

AUSX Open Director, Kelly Bailey touched on the events history and emphatic return to the now state-of-the-art Marvel Stadium, headlined by the biggest names in the world in the Lawrence brothers.

“To be able to bring the biggest and brightest riders in the supercross world right now in Jett and Hunter is incredibly significant for our sport, and importantly an incredible opportunity for the fans,” said Bailey.

“This will undoubtedly be the largest night in Australian Supercross history and should not be missed. We know the reach and following Jett and Hunter have and are confident it will translate into fans travelling both interstate and internationally to watch them ride here in Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

“The inaugural event in 2015 was an overwhelming success, selling out in just 10 days, which led to four years of sell-out crowds in Sydney, expanding to Auckland for the S-X Open and a 35K strong crowd in Melbourne – we’re pumped to bring the AUSX Open back in such resounding fashion.”

Marvel Stadium’s General Manager, Scott Fitzgerald noted the elevated experience fans can expect at the busiest multi-purpose stadium globally.

“Supercross is one of the most exciting moto events in the world. To be able to bring the AUSX Open back to Marvel Stadium is something I know all fans will embrace,” said Fitzgerald.

“For those who last attended in 2019 a new experience awaits, as the recent completion of the stadium’s redevelopment delivers fans action on and off the arena. New bars and restaurants including the brand-new Friends of Fire brings a new experience, pre, during and post event.

“We are the busiest multi-purpose stadium globally and events like this really allow us to showcase epic entertainment that is supercross and the AUSX Open.”

