Exciting New Partnership: Yes Disability, I.Lead Joins The William Pike Challenge

Yes Disability Resource Centre, and their members of their programme I.Lead, are taking part in the William Pike Challenge for the first time this year, marking a significant milestone for I.Lead and the 15 young disabled members who will be taking part in the William Pike Challenge.

Over the next 12 months, the participants (all with various ability levels) will be encouraged to get inspired by the outdoors; building their resilience, wellbeing, confidence, and skills through outdoor adventures, community service, and passion projects. Disabled youth are often used to feeling left out of exciting opportunities and adventures, making this programme a game-changer. Participants, no matter their abilities or skill level, will have the opportunity to go sailing, rock climbing, nature-walking, and more.

YES Disability Resource Centre, and their programme I.Lead; support, engage and empower disabled youth through a range of resources, networks, opportunities and projects. YES Disability focuses on supporting disabled youth through their transitional journeys, professional development, and overall Hauora.

“I remember feeling left out at school camps when the outdoor activities weren’t accessible to me,” says Amy, one of the young disabled participants. “Often, I feel like I’m missing out on opportunities because of my disability. But the opportunity to participate in this programme makes me feel like I can finally be included and gain new skills and confidence in the outdoors”.

William Pike, founder and CEO of the WIlliam Pike Challenge, knows firsthand the importance of gaining life skills and being able to step outside your comfort zone to face and overcome big challenges. Pike was one of two young climbers caught in a volcanic eruption on the slopes of Mount Ruapehu in 2007, suffering numerous life-threatening injuries which resulted in the amputation of his right leg below the knee. Through extensive recovery and rehabilitation, Pike developed a passion for passing on his life experiences to ensure the next generation of rangatahi develop essential life skills and are prepared to thrive in the future.

Over the last decade, the William Pike Challenge has transformed the lives of more than 30,000 young New Zealanders. The William Pike Challenge is run in 126 schools and organisations around Aotearoa. To complete the challenge, participants are required to complete five outdoor activities, 20 hours of community service, and 20 hours of passion projects over a year. Through these activities, participants are given opportunities to step outside their comfort zones, develop and strengthen 21st-century skills, and have extraordinary experiences.

“I am thrilled to have Yes Disability join the William Pike Challenge this year. I’m really excited about the impact that these participants will have on their community as well as their own personal development by taking part in the WPC,” says Pike.

William Pike’s partnership with Yes Disability brings a unique and exciting opportunity to include participants with various abilities and disabilities in this programme, further expanding the reach and impact of the William Pike Challenge.

William Pike and YES Disability will be hosting a Launch Event at Shore Junction on the 9th July to celebrate this collaboration.

