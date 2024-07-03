Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
ACKPOT! Premieres Globally On Prime Video August 15, 2024

Wednesday, 3 July 2024, 11:08 am
Press Release: Prime Video

  • JACKPOT! is an outrageous action-comedy about a ‘Grand Lottery’ with a catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot.
  • Awkwafina plays Katie, who mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket and reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy, played by John Cena, who must get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize.
  • JACKPOT! introduces audiences to their new favourite comedy duo: Awkwafina and John Cena.
  • Legendary director Paul Feig champions Awkwafina, another great comedienne in an action-packed starring role, following his other beloved action comedies like THE HEAT and SPY, among others.

In the near future, a ‘Grand Lottery’ has been newly established in California - the catch: kill the winner before sundown to legally claim their multi-billion dollar jackpot.

When Katie Kim (Awkwafina) moves to Los Angeles, she mistakenly finds herself with the winning ticket. 

Desperate to survive the hordes of jackpot hunters, she reluctantly joins forces with amateur lottery protection agent Noel Cassidy (John Cena) who will do everything in his power to get her to sundown in exchange for a piece of her prize. 

However, Noel must face off with his slick rival Louis Lewis (Simu Liu), who also seeks to collect Katie’s commission at all costs. JACKPOT! is directed by Paul Feig and written by Rob Yescombe.

